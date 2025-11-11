Where Things Stand With Eagles OT Lane Johnson
The Philadelphia Eagles didn't have a pretty win on Monday night, but it counts in the standings all of the same.
Philadelphia took on the Green Bay Packers in a rematch of last season's Wild Card Round matchup. That game, the Eagles won 22-10. On Monday, there were less fireworks and Philadelphia was able to win a defensive slugfest, 10-7.
The big story throughout the game was superstar offensive tackle Lane Johnson. In the second quarter, Johnson was forced to exit the Week 10 matchup with an ankle injury. He was seen limping to the tunnel and then was taken to the locker room on a cart. But, he surprised from there.
Johnson was seen on the sidelines immediately after halftime, but he didn't re-enter the game right away. Johnson was seen working on his leg on the sideline and eventually, to the surprise of some, was able to re-enter the matchup in the fourth quarter with time winding down.
When you see a guy riding a cart during a game, it's a pretty safe bet that they are not going to re-enter the contest. That wasn't the case with Johnson. With the Eagles holding a three-point leading and looking to eat up some clock, Johnson was back for the team's most important offensive drive of the game.
The Eagles got a big performance from Lane Johnson
Eagles head coach, Nick Sirianni, had nothing but praise for Johnson after the game.
"Man, he's a warrior," Sirianni said. "These guys put their bodies on the line and I've just got so much respect for that. When you just see guys doing that. We always think about, 'Man, you're going to do everything you can as a coach to help these guys be successful and then you have stuff like that where they're battling.
"Everybody is battling through stuff at this point, but Lane goes through that and comes back in at a critical time. It just makes you want to fight...I know that the players feel that too. When you get guys that...For Lane to do that, man, that just does this to a team even more. When guys are willing to sacrifice themselves for the good of the team. I mean, that's why this game is awesome."
There hasn't been a status update for Week 11 yet, but Johnson's ability to return against the Packers is a good sign for next weekend's showdown against the Detroit Lions.
