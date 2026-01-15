Eagles Re-Sign Cornerback With 2026 Season In Mind

The Philadelphia Eagles made another move with the 2026 season in mind on Wednesday.

With the 2025 season over for Philadelphia, it has had an opportunity to get out ahead of reserve/future deals for the 2026 season for players who didn't end the 2025 season on the active roster. On Wednesday, the Eagles made another move and re-signed cornerback Andre' Sam to a reserve/future deal, as shared by the team.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"The end of the 2025 season is less than a week old, but the team is wasting no time turning the page and beginning the roster-building process for the 2026 season," the Eagles announced. "The Eagles have signed 12 players to reserve/future deals. The players who are eligible for these contracts did not end the season on an active roster...

The Eagles made another move

Aug 7, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety Andre' Sam (31) reacts against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"Wednesday's Signing. S Andre' Sam. Sam signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of LSU and has spent his entire NFL career in Philadelphia. He has appeared in four games in the NFL, including three in 2025 when he was elevated from the practice squad."

Sam is a 26-year-old corner who went undrafted in the 2024 National Football League Draft and has been with the Eagles ever since. In 2024, he spent the vast majority of the campaign on the practice squad but appeared in one game. In 2025, he played in three games in the regular season and had one tackle. The 26-year-old got some time in the Wild Card Round against the San Francisco 49ers as well. Sam got 10 snaps on the special teams.

These are the types of moves that may not catch the national media's attention, but do help the franchise in the long run. This gives the Eagles a chance to keep their depth in place as the offseason starts to kick off. Philadelphia already has gotten 12 reserve/future deals done. Again, this may not sound like a big move, but it keeps depth in place.

More NFL: Eagles Have Two Top OC Choices, Including Mike McDaniel