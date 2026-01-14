Eagles Have Two Top OC Choices, Including Mike McDaniel

The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the most intriguing open jobs in the National Football League and it sounds like things are starting to get moving.

On Tuesday, NFL insider Josina Anderson reported that former head coaches Kliff Kingsbury and Kevin Stefanski will "get a real look" for the team's open offensive coordinator job. On Wednesday, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that the former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and former New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll are at the "top of their list."

"The Philadelphia Eagles have begun reaching out to candidates regarding their offensive coordinator vacancy," Russini wrote. "Former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and former New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll are at the top of their list, sources say."

The Eagles are looking around

Dec 28, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel runs off the field following a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

This is a big-time report. McDaniel arguably would be a dream target for the franchise. While with the Dolphins, McDaniel led the team to the sixth-most yards per game (364.5 yards per game) in his first season in 2022. The Dolphins followed up and averaged the most yards per game at 401.3 yards per game in 2023. That was with talented pieces around the offense, but less so than what the Eagles have right now. McDaniel leading the charge would add much-needed creativity and explosiveness to the offense right away.

Daboll would be a very good option as well. Most recently, he was the head coach of the New York Giants. While that didn't work out towards the end, he's known around the league as a great offensive mind and played a big role in shaping a young Josh Allen.

If the Eagles could land either of these four guys, they would be in a very good place in 2026. McDaniel should be considered the top target. But Daboll, Stefanski, and Kingsbury all have head coaching experience and have led high-octane offenses.

The Eagles need something different from the 2025 season and each of these guys would bring that to the table.

