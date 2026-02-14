Eagles Ready To Remake TE Room?

PHILADELPHIA - In a year where the Eagles are expected to remake their tight end room, it might be the first time in a very long time that Philadelphia might consider the position at the top of the draft.

The team’s top three TEs from last season – Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra, and Kylen Granson – are all set to be unrestricted free agents in March, and long-time position coach Jason Michael was a victim of the significant change on the offensive coaching staff.

Moreover, new tight ends coach Ryan Mahaffey is also tasked with serving as the run game coordinator, coming off a season in which the Eagles’ TEs were less than stellar in the blocking aspect of the job.

Goedert, who has a big-time receiving year, especially in the red zone, with a career-high 13 touchdowns through the playoffs, finished No. 69 of the 83 NFL tight ends ranked when it came to blocking, uncharacteristic of the soon-to-be ninth-year pro.

Calcaterra, who has never been known for his blocking, was No. 75 of 83, and while Granson didn’t play enough to be ranked, he had particularly poor grades as a run blocker.

For now, the Eagles have only two TEs under contract for 2026, futures signings E.J. Jenkins and Jaheim Bell, and it’s conceivable the entire depth chart looks different in September.

Part of that will be the draft where GM Howie Roseman will almost surely select a tight end somewhere in a class most have described as deep at the position.

The Eagles haven’t selected a TE in the first round since Keith Jackson at No. 13 overall in 1988. There hasn’t been a second-round selection since Goedert in 2018, and the only TE selected over the past four years was Calcaterra, a sixth-rounder in 2022.

Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq is the crown jewel of the class as a perceived difference-maker in the passing game with the ability to win at all three levels. He’s unlikely to fall to No. 23, however, and does need work in the blocking aspect that will be paramount for Philadelphia.

The Realistic Option

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National tight end Justin Joly (17) of North Carolina State grabs a touchdown during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The wheelhouse is Day 2, where a host of TEs are projected to go, including Vanderbilt’s Eli Stowers, Ohio State’s Max Klare, North Carolina State’s Justin Joly, and Cal’s Michael Trigg.

Ostensibly, if the makeup of the new offensive staff trying to bring a Kyle Shanahan-like offense to Philly holds true, the Eagles will be looking for a two-way type to be the headliner like the 49ers' George Kittle or the Packers' Tucker Kraft.

That screams Joly, a 6-foot-3, 263-pound prospect who has good quickness despite that size and very large hands, which allows him to snatch the football away from defenders. If the willingness is there, Joly should also project well in the blocking game as a true in-line Y tight end Mahaffey may be able to build his room around.

MORE NFL: Eagles Set To Hire Mike Pellegrino As A Defensive Backs Coach