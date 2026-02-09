Eagles Post-Super Bowl Mock Draft Replaces Dallas Goedert

The offseason has officially begun and one of the major questions for the Philadelphia Eagles will be addressing the tight end position.

Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra and Kylen Granson are all pending free agents. Tight end has been a dependable position for the franchise for years at this point with Goedert taking the baton from Zach Ertz. Unfortunately, the team seems to be at a crossroads right now.

Bringing Goedert back would be an easy way to solve the position for the 2026 season. Even if the Eagles do bring Goedert back, they need to think about drafting a guy as well. Philadelphia doesn't have a long-term solution on the roster. Even if Goedert does come back, the team would be one injury away from trouble. Pro Football Focus' Max Chadwick projected a solution in a post-Super Bowl mock draft on Monday with Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq coming to town.

The Eagles need to figure out the tight end position

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

"No. 23. Philadelphia Eagles: TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon," Chadwick wrote. "Dallas Goedert is coming off the lowest-graded season of his career (66.7) and will be a free agent at 31 years old. The Eagles find his replacement here in Sadiq, whose eight receiving touchdowns in 2025 were the most among college football tight ends."

Sadiq is the top-ranked tight end in the 2026 National Football League Draft class after racking up 560 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 2025 across 15 games played for the Ducks. In a perfect world, the Eagles would be able to land someone like Sadiq and also bring Goedert back for at least one more season. If Philadelphia could pair the two together for at least a year, it would only help to show a rookie the ropes. Almost like what Philadelphia did with Ertz and Goedert.

All in all, the Eagles have work to do at the position and the 2026 National Football League Draft could be a way to help get it where it needs to be.

