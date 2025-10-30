Eagles Report Card After 8 Games Has Five A+ Marks
PHILADELPHIA – Eight down, nine to go for the Eagles in the regular season. Not quite the halfway point, but until the NFL decides to go to 18 games, the math will never add up when it comes to fractions.
So, let’s just call it the end of the second marking period. Here is the report card for the 6-2 Eagles:
OFFENSE
Jalen Hurts: A+. It’s unlikely the Eagles are 6-2 without him. He has 20 total touchdowns – 15 passing and five rushing. He’s an MVP candidate.
Saquon Barkley: B-. Given the high bar he set last year, feels right. A strong game with 174 yards from scrimmage against the Giants rescued him from a C.
A.J. Brown. C. During training camp, the receiver said he was the best receiver in the game, and he might be, but his production has been lagging, and his attitude has been even worse.
DeVonta Smith. A+. With 588 receiving yards, he is on pace to break his career high of 1,083 set in his second season back in 2022.
A.J. Brown. C. He has been more disruptive off the field with his social media nonsense than on the field.
Dallas Goedert. A+. A career-high seven touchdown catches, including six in the red xone.
Cam Jurgens. C+. He is a warrior, playing through pain, but hasn’t been 100 percent and his Pro Bowl play from a year ago has reflected that.
Tyler Steen. C+. It’s probably not fair to measure him against Mekhi Becton’s standout play from a year ago, but the right guard has been good in his first season as a starter.
Lane Johnson. A-. The right tackle has battled injury, and his game has shown slight slippage, but he continues to answer the bell and be remains one of the best at his position in the game.
Jordan Mailata. B. He is harshest critic and will admit he hasn’t played his best game, yet.
Landon Dickerson. B-. Like Jurgens, the left guard is playing through pain and, by his estimation, at only 70-75 percent, so it’s tough to grade him. It feels lenient to give him this mark, but a ‘C’ didn’t fell quite right.
DEFENSE
Jordan Davis. A+. He played 388 snaps last year. He is already at 33 this season, and his production is better across the board with a career-high three sacks to go with 30 tackles (he had 27 last year), and four QB hits (he had one last year), one away from his career high of five set in his second year. Then, there was the touchdown return of a blocked field goal.
Jalyx Hunt. B+. The last two games have brought his grade up, with a sack and nine QB pressures against the Giants and a pick-6 touchdown return vs. the Vikings.
Nolan Smith. Inc. He’s played just three games due to injury.
Jalen Carter. B+. He recorded his first last week, but he has helped others get theirs. His impact goes beyond the stat sheet.
Moro Ojomo. A-. His four sacks lead the team, which is one away from what Milton Williams had last year, and a half-sack more than Williams has this season in New England.
Zack Baun. A+. He’s picked up right where he left off after being a finalist for NFL Defensive Player of the Year last season.
Jihaad Campbell. A. The rookie has been everything the Eagles could have hoped for when they moved up in the first round to draft him.
Cooper DeJean. A. He already has one more one tackle (52) than he did last year.
Quinyon Mitchell. B+. He was the NFC Defensive Player of the Week earlier this year, but his consistency hasn’t been quite at the level it was last year.
Kelee Ringo. C+. His grade is average, but only because of his special team acumen.
Adoree Jackson. C. More of the veteran free agent was expected.
Drew Mukuba B. The rookie had a clutch interception in Kansas City, but you’d like to see him develop into a better tackler, and, as DC Vic Fangio likes to say, put “more polish” on his overall game.
Reed Blankenship B-. This is the final year of his rookie contract, but a deal hasn’t been reached. Could that be why is play hasn’t been on the same par as earlier in his career?
SPECIAL TEAMS
Jake Elliott. B-. The kicker has been in a mini-slump, missing from 42 and 58 in consecutive games and failing to hit the landing zone on a kickoff.
Braden Mann. A. He has been one of the best punters in the game, and should be in the Pro Bowl.
Cal Adomitis. A. The long snapper quietly joined the team when Charley Hughlett went on IR on Sept. 30 for hernia surgery. The kicking operation hasn’t missed a beat.
