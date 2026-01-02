Eagles Rookie Excited To Be In Middle Of Action In Week 18

PHILADELPHIA – Maybe Tyler Steen plays a quarter or so. Maybe he rests with the other starting offensive linemen, as he should, after playing 981 snaps (99 percent) this year. Either way, two rookies will be on display up front, and how they perform could very well dictate how the Eagles approach spring’s draft.

The two rookies are Drew Kendall, who should play the whole game at center in place of Cam Jurgens, and Cameron Williams, who should start – or at least get plenty of play time at one of the tackle spots.

Kendall has spent the season on the 53-man roster, getting snaps at both center and guard, as the Eagles work on making the fifth-round pick from Boston College a more versatile piece up front going forward. He has taken 25 offensive snaps this season.

Williams spent all season on injured reserve with a shoulder issue but was added to the 53-man roster this week. The Eagles didn’t add him to not play him.

“He’s done a really good job of taking care of his body and getting himself in good shape, so he’s worked really hard in the classroom, on the field, in the weight room, every chance he’s gotten," said head coach Nick Sirianni. "He’s obviously talented and look forward to continuing to work with him.”

There’s really no value in playing Steen for only a quarter, and why would you risk playing him all four?

Eagles' Probable O-Line Vs. Commanders

Eagles sixth-round draft pick Cameron Williams loosens up before a rookie minicamp practice. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

So, assuming he rests with the other offensive line starters, Jeff Stoutland’s unit should look like this: Fred Johnson at left tackle, Brett Toth at left guard, Kendall at center, Matt Pryor at left guard, and Williams at right tackle.

“It was tough,” said Williams about his IR stint. “I was kind of in my head at the beginning, but, I mean, I had to get used to it. I mean I really had to get used to it. I mean, I was trying to get my shoulder right, I don't even know what to say. I'm nervous right now.”

“It’s been a long year for him,” said Kendall about Williams. “He started the year off on the active roster, and then he got put on IR, and now he’s back on the roster. I’ve been sitting next to him all year telling him your opportunity is gonna come, make sure you’re staying ready, me and him both.”

How well Kendall and Williams do could impact what tact the Eagles take in the draft. Will they go early for an offensive lineman, such as a tackle?

General manager Howie Roseman said that they took Williams and Myles Hinton late in the draft because they came out early and maybe, if they had stayed in school, would have developed to the point where they might have become second-day picks. Maybe that’s the point they reached inside the Eagles’ program, under the tutelage of Stoutland, one of the best line coach’s in the business.

This game will be a god measuring stick for Williams. Kendall, too.

“It’s very exciting,” said Kendall. “(Washington) is a great team, a lot of great players over there and they’re going to play very hard, so it’s a great opportunity for me, a lot of us, to go prove what we have.

“Even the guys who aren’t playing, they’re very involved in the week because they want us to win, they want the best for us. It’s been really exciting getting to really talk to Cam, Steen, and Landon (Dickerson), just about how to fit different things, because a lot of offensive line play is about how you’re going to do it together.”

More NFL: Eagles Tanner McKee Ready To Be Hit, Feel Rhythm Of Game Again