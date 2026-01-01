Eagles Tanner McKee Ready To Be Hit, Feel Rhythm Of Game Again

The No. 2 seed was theirs when Week 18 arrived last season. The Eagles couldn’t move up or down, so they started many of their backups, including quarterback Tanner McKee, against the New York Giants.

This year, with Week 18 kicking off at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday against the Washington Commanders, the two seed hangs in the balance, but it is out of their control. They need the Lions to Beat the Bears in Chicago and the Eagles have to beat the Commanders.

“It’s obviously fun when something’s on the line, but anytime you get out there, it’s an opportunity to go out and perform and to play,” said McKee. “That’s what we do. If there was nothing on the line or it was the Super Bowl you’re going to approach the game the same way. It’s an opportunity to go out and play the game.”

McKee has made the most of his opportunities to play whenever they have arrived, though those opportunities have been scarce. He’s looked good in his quick, brief showings, and he certainly seems like a starter-in-waiting in some NFL city, but this is his first year as the first backup to Jalen Hurts.

Jalen Hurts Excited For Tanner McKee

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is chased down by several Bills players including Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa who forced Hurts to throw the ball away during second half action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 28, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hurts said he is excited for McKee to get another opportuniy, and Hurs is the ultimate competitor who would no doubt play that not.

"Absolutely get excited for that because you build those relationships within the room," he said. "Considering he's been a constant in the room for the last three years he's been here, being able to go through some of those changes together, process those things, and take the coaching and go out there in play, I think that's very beneficial,"

The only thing that has changed for McKee this week is the number of reps he’s taking at practice. The preparation, the film study, and everything else stay the same.

He’s gotten mostly scraps to this point in his brief career. The biggest morsel was last year against the Giants, when he threw for 269 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Giants. It was his first and only start since being picked in the sixth round of the 2023 draft out of Stanford.

His second will come on Sunday. He’s thrown three passes this season, completing all three for 33 yards late in the 31-0 blowout of the Raiders on Dec. 14.

“Obviously, there’s excitement when you haven’t gotten meaningful snaps in a while, so I am excited,” said McKee. “Coach was saying it before when we were talking about ball security, he’s like, ‘Oh, some of us haven’t gotten hit in a while,’ and he turned right towards me. I’m like, ‘Dude, it’s actually been a while since I’ve gotten hit.’ So, yeah, I’m excited to go out and play the game. It’s fun getting in a rhythm and playing football again. This feels familiar, and it’s great. I’m excited.”

