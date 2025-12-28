Eagles' Saquon Barkley Can Unlock Lucrative Contract Incentive

The Philadelphia Eagles have one of their toughest games of the season coming up on Sunday afternoon against the Buffalo Bills.

Philadelphia will face off against another Super Bowl contender in the Buffalo Bills. The Eagles enter the contest with a 10-5 record in first place in the NFC East. The Bills enter the showdown at 11-4 and in second place in the AFC East.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

For the Eagles, it will be a way to see how the team stacks up against one of the best overall teams in football with the regular season winding down. There will also be playoff implications on the line. Philadelphia currently has the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoff picture. If the Eagles want any chance of moving up, they need to win.

The Eagles star could have a big day ahead

Dec 20, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) walks off the field after the first half against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

It's going to be a big day for the team overall. It could also be a big day for Saquon Barkley individually. Spotrac's Michael Ginnitti shared a list of contract incentives to be on the lookout for and noted that Barkley can earn an extra $250,000 with 155 yards from scrimmage before the regular season wraps up.

"Highlighting NFL players who are closing in on incentive bonuses or escalator thresholds entering Week 17," Ginnitti wrote. "Eagles RB Saquon Barkley needs 155 more yards from scrimmage to escalate his 2026 salary by $250,000."

Barkley has a good opportunity ahead of him. The Bills' defense against the rush isn't great, to say the least. The Bills allow the fourth-most rushing yards per game at 144.3 yards per game. On the flip side, the Bills' passing defense is very good. The Bills allow the second-fewest passing yards per game at 167.1 yards per game. Based on these numbers alone, Barkley should be in line for a lot of work against a shaky rushing defense.

Over the last three weeks, Barkley racked up 332 rushing yards. Feed him on Sunday and good things should happen against the Bills.

More NFL: Wild Details Emerge With Eagles' Jalen Carter Set To Return