Wild Details Emerge With Eagles' Jalen Carter Set To Return

The Philadelphia Eagles will face off against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday and fortunately for the team, two-time Pro Bowler Jalen Carter is expected to return to the lineup.

Carter hasn't played in a game since Nov. 28 against the Chicago Bears as he has dealt with shoulder issues. He underwent a procedure and has been building up behind the scenes. Despite playing in just 10 games ahead of the Week 17 contest, he did enough to earn his second straight Pro Bowl nod. Now, hopefully the Eagles' defense will be getting a refreshed superstar for the stretch run.

It's been known that Carter has been dealing with shoulder issues, but The Athletic's Zach Berman shed some light on the extent and noted that there was a point around Week 13 when Carter couldn't even do a push due to the shoulder issues.

The Eagles star is returning

Nov 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) celebrates after a sack against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter is expected to play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills after missing one month because of injuries to his shoulders, giving the Eagles’ defense a major boost entering the postseason," Berman wrote. "He is not on the final injury report after returning to practice this week. Carter, the centerpiece of the defense, had played through pain in both shoulders throughout the season. It reached a boiling point after Week 13, when he underwent a procedure in an attempt to get healthier for the Eagles’ playoff run.

"Carter said the pain and limited flexibility became so bad that he could not even do a push-up by the time he was sidelined. He now has strength back in his shoulders, and he noticed a difference in practice...He admitted he’s not at full strength, but he’s healthy enough to play football again. Carter expects to re-examine the recovery this offseason. Until then, he’ll be a pivotal part of next month’s effort to repeat as Super Bowl champions."

Now, that's pretty wild. This is a guy who was named a Pro Bowler once again this season. The fact that he still could dominate while dealing with issues that severe is a testament to his overall talent. Now after some time away, he could make this defense even more scary.

