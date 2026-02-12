Eagles' Nick Sirianni Under Fire on Surprise Hot Seat List

The Philadelphia Eagles had a tough end to the 2025 season, but that doesn’t mean that the team should do anything hasty.

Philadelphia was knocked out of the playoffs early, but this is still a team that won the NFC East for the second straight season after going 11-6 in the regular season. Obviously, the preferred would've been a deep playoff run. But it also shouldn't be discounted that the Eagles became the first team to win the division multiple seasons in a row since Philadelphia did so from 2001 through 2004.

Even with endless drama, the Eagles still remain the team to beat in the NFC East and have the talent to make another run next year, especially if they were to keep AJ Brown this offseason.

Despite all of this, the perception out there right now is that head coach Nick Sirianni's seat could be hot. FOX Sports reporter Ralph Vacchiano shared a list ranking the 10 coaches most likely on the hot seat and had Sirianni at No. 2.

Will the Eagles make a change?

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni looks on after an NFC Wild Card Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"If this seems ridiculous given Sirianni’s 59-26 record, three division titles, two trips to the Super Bowl and one championship in his four years … well, you don’t know Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie then," Vacchiano wrote. "His standards are crazy high and there is deep disappointment inside his organization over the wasted opportunities in both 2023 and 2025. Not all of that is directed at Sirianni, but sources said there has been internal frustration about his staffing choices and, at times, the way he manages what is sometimes a difficult locker room.

"But mostly it’s the late fade and playoff failures in those two seasons. The Eagles will probably win double-digit games and the NFC East again in 2026. But if they don’t advance in the playoffs, no one will be shocked if they make a change."

If the Eagles were to have a disaster of a season in 2026, that would be one thing. But this is a guy with a 59-26 coaching record and a Super Bowl ring. If you take a step backward, what else could you truly ask for? If the Eagles were to go 5-12 next season, then this idea makes sense. But if the Eagles continue to stack wins like they have, it would be an odd move.

On Thursday, team legend Jason Kelce joined 94WIP Sports Radio and was asked whether Sirianni should be on the hot seat.

"I think with coaches it all comes down to, in my opinion, how much is he getting the most out of the group and the guys at hand," Kelce said. "Defensively massively exceeded what they had going into the season. I mean, it's like one of the lowest-paid defenses in the NFL. They did outstanding. Offensively, it was a massive underperformance. This is one of the most talented groups in the league and they were mediocre at best. ... I wouldn't say going into the season Nick Sirianni is on the hot seat...but if things don't go well, it wouldn't surprise me if the Eagles are like, listen, we want to abort and try something new because that's the way this thing is going in the league."

It's tough to sum up the idea better than Kelce. Again, if the Eagles massively struggle, that's one thing. But in general, it's hard to envision a change at this moment.

