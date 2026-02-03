AJ Brown's Time With Eagles Could Be Ending, Says Insider

The story of the offseason — like much of the regular season early on — is going to be about AJ Brown's future with the Philadelphia Eagles.

There was plenty of drama early on in 2025, including some cryptic tweets and podcast appearances. But despite it all, the Eagles didn't move on from ahead of the trade deadline. The rumors were loud, but the Eagles stayed the course. Now, there's a long offseason ahead and his future already has been under a microscope to the point where Howie Roseman was asked about a potential trade after the season ended.

"We talked about this I think at the trade deadline last time I talked," Roseman said. "It is hard to find great players in the NFL and AJ is a great player. I think from my perspective that’s what we’re going out and looking for, when we go here out in free agency, in the draft, is trying to find great players who love football and he’s that guy. So that would be my answer."

Will the Eagles trade AJ Brown after all of the rumors?

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) can't make catch during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field.

But, the noise has continued. For example, Dianna Russini of The Athletic spoke to PHLY Sports at Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday and said that she believes that Brown will ultimately get traded to a team like the New England Patriots and that the team could get a second-round pick in return.

"I have a feeling it's going to resolve itself by AJ no longer being in Philly," Russini said. "That's where I think it's going to head. I don't know that for a fact yet and I wouldn't be surprised if they move him to a team like New England, a team that's playing in the Super Bowl. ... I was poking around on it before the trade deadline, just in case they did it. [I think] they get a second-rounder."

If the Eagles were to make a move of this magnitude, they would have DeVonta Smith be able to step right into that No. 1 receiver spot. But with Dallas Goedert and Jahan Dotson both pending free agents, the team could have to completely rebuild its pass-catching apparatus. Losing Brown would be tough. Goedert was the team's biggest red zone threat. If you were to lose him and Brown, you're losing a lot of talent. Dotson didn't play a huge role, but was the team's No. 3 receiver and isn't guaranteed back as well.

With all of the questions of the offseason, arguably it would make sense to keep Brown. But we have a long offseason ahead.

