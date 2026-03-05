Steelers Castoff Could Replace Eagles' Dallas Goedert

The Philadelphia Eagles will need to bring in a big-time playmaker if Dallas Goedert ends up walking in free agency over the next few weeks.

There's been a lot said about Goedert over the last few weeks. With just a few days to go until free agency opens, anything could happen. NBC Sports' Matthew Berry shared in a column from the 2026 National Football League Scouting Combine that Goedert will "definitely" be moving on. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that the Eagles have, at least, "expressed interest" in bringing Goedert back. We'll see what happens and should know more potentially even by this time next week.

What if Goedert does end up leaving? One route the Eagles could take is drafting a replacement early in the first round. Kenyon Sadiq of Oregon is projected to be the top tight end in the 2026 draft class, although it's too early to know if he'll be on the board when the Eagles are picking at No. 23. There will be options in free agency as well, including an intriguing option who was released on Wednesday. The Pittsburgh Steelers cut ties with veteran tight end Jonnu Smith and CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo quickly tabbed the Eagles as a potential landing spot.

The Eagles have work to do

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jonnu Smith (81) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

"Philadelphia Eagles," DeArdo wrote. "Philadelphia's top three tight end -- Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra and Kylen Granson -- are slated to enter free agency. Smith would surely be a welcomed sight for Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who followed up his Super Bowl MVP season with a 2025 season that fell short of expectations.

"The one thing that may prevent this scenario from happening in Smith's reputation as a mediocre blocker. Given the Eagles' penchant for running the ball, Smith would have to improve that facet of his game."

Smith is just 30 years old and is a nine-year NFL veteran. His 2025 season was quiet. He finished the campaign with 38 catches, 222 yards and two touchdowns in 17 games. His role was bigger in 2024. That season, he had a career high of 88 catches for 884 yards and tied his career high of eight touchdowns while earning a Pro Bowl nod as a member of the Miami Dolphins.

If Goedert were to walk, Smith would be a worthy addition, especially if the Eagles drafted a guy as well.