Eagles Star Saquon Barkley Can Cash In Week 18

The Philadelphia Eagles have a decision to make. Will they play their starters for at least a portion of the upcoming Week 18 contest against the Washington Commanders?

With the No. 2 seed still possible, arguably it would make sense to roll with at least some of the starters to kick off the contest. If the Eagles can clinch the No. 2 seed, that would guarantee the team at least two home playoff games, if they were to win their first, of course. Right now, the Eagles have the No. 3 seed and would face the Los Angeles Rams in the first round of the playoffs. The Chicago Bears have the No. 2 seed and already have beaten the Eagles once this season. For the Eagles to get the No. 2 seed, they would need to win against the Commanders and then the Bears lose against the Detroit Lions.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni hasn't made a decision yet, but made it clear that the team is considering all options. For Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, there could be some money on the line if he is able to go Week 18. Right now, he has 1,413 yards from scrimmage on the season so far. With 1,500 yards from scrimmage, he would unlock an extra $250,000 in his contract, per Spotrac.

Will Saquon Barkley get a shot?

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts hands the ball off to running back Saquon Barkley during first half action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 28, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That means that Barkley is just 87 scrimmage yards away from a nice paycheck. He has topped that number in three of the Eagles' last four games. He only had 68 scrimmage yards against the Buffalo Bills in Week 17, but had at least 92 scrimmage yards in the three previous games.

Barkley has been hot running the ball and has over 120 rushing yards in two of his last four games and Washington has allowed the second-most rushing yards per game at 145.7 yards per game. Barkley put up 132 rushing yards against the Commanders on Dec. 20. He very well could do it again, but will he get a shot?

