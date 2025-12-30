Nick Sirianni Speaks On Eagles' Week 18 Starter Decision

Like last season, the Philadelphia Eagles have a decision to make when it comes to playing starters in the team's season finale.

Last year, the Eagles were locked in as the No. 2 seed in the NFC and opted to rest the starters for the Week 18 finale. It turned out to be a good decision for the team. The Eagles looked refreshed afterward and dominated throughout their run to Super Bowl LIX. This season, the Eagles have the No. 3 seed, but still have a chance to move up. That's why the decision isn't as cut-and-dry as it was last year.

On Tuesday, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni joined 94WIP Sports Radio and discussed the team's thought process right now.

What should the Eagles do?

"Yeah, still talking through that," Sirianni said. "Obviously, it's not something that we haven't talked through yet. Is it something that is finalized and we know exactly what we're going to do yet? No, we have time. We still have time to be able to do that. That's what this staff meeting I have coming up. We'll talk about in depth. There's benefits to rest. There's benefits to play. We just have to do what we think is best for the football team and really that's all that we can ever do.

"You know, in these positions, half of the people are going to say that was a good decision and half of the people are going to say that's a bad decision. You know what, that's what we signed up for. That's what we know and that's why you have to go through a process. You have to do what you think is best for the football team at the end of the day and that's what we'll do. We'll make the decision that is the best for the football team for this week and moving forward."

Seeding is still on the line heading into the Week 18 clash against the Washington Commanders, but the Eagles arguably should be able to come out on top even if the starters can't play. Washington is beaten up and has a 4-12 record. The Eagles should absolutely try to win and maybe even play the starters at the very beginning of the game, but they arguably won't need to play the entire game.

