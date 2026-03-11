With the Eagles set to pull the lever on a new offensive scheme next season, GM Howie Roseman admitted he needed to go through a bit of a personal evolution when evaluating the tight end position.

"I would say that the tight end position starts with me in evolving,” Roseman noted last month. “I think that from my perspective, I've always had an affinity for kind of the receiving tight ends. I think that's shown in my work, you know, unfortunately for me, I can't hide behind anything other than the product we put out there, which I'm proud of."

Roseman has had tremendous success with TEs like Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert but faltered by building a room last season that featured three receiving threats -- Goedert, Calcaterra, and Granson -- who all struggled in the blocking phase, especially setting the edge in the run game, something that became problematic when Philadelphia's vaunted running game went from historic in 2024 to underwhelming a year later.

More Well-Rounded

September 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Johnny Mundt (86) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Just as the league exploded with 12 and 13 personnel looks to try to exploit lighter and more athletic defenses, the Eagles lacked the physicality on the edge to dive as deep into that sentiment as they would have liked.

With new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion bringing a stretch approach to the running game this season, Roseman signed one of the better blocking TEs in the game, Johnny Mundt, who has spent his entire career in similar offenses under Sean McVay, Kevin O'Connell and Liam Coen.

Mundt is also a former teammate of Mannion's in both Los Angeles and Minnesota and the signing of the Oregon product was clearly a nod toward Mannion and vis vision by Roseman.

On the other hand, Roseman also agreed to bring back Grant Calcaterra on a one-year deal with the belief there is still significant upside as a receiver, perhaps a ceiling easier reached if the fifth-year player isn't constantly asked to hold up as an in-line blocker.

"I think that also something that as you evolve as a GM, as an evaluator, and you watch what's out there, you got to be cognizant of the fact that at some levels the game has changed," Roseman said. "And so, there's certainly room for both at that spot. I think when you look at it from this year, probably needed more of a diverse skill set at that position. All the good players that we had there, but probably could have used that (blocking tight end).”

Both Mundt and Calcaterra are role players, however, and there remains no centerpiece for the room on the day after Dallas Goedert's contract officially voided with the veteran star on the free-agent market.

The idea seems to be piecemealing roles for now until a true Y who can excel as both a receiver and blocker is uncovered, perhaps in the draft or with a late reunion with Goedert. Former Cleveland TE Davis Njoku has also be in contact with the Eagles