Eagles Facing Uncomfortable Dallas Goedert Reality

All eyes are going to be on the Philadelphia Eagles' tight end room over the next few weeks.

Longtime Eagles fan favorite Dallas Goedert is just days away from entering the open market as a free agent with his future completely up in the air. There has been some negative noise out there. For example, NBC Sports' Matthew Berry shared in a column that Goedert will "definitely be moving on from Philly." It's a bit more complicated, though, due to the potential dead money with his deal.

On Tuesday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that the Eagles "expressed interest" in bringing Goedert back.

The Eagles TE is up in the air

Dec 20, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders in the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

"With less than a week to the start of the negotiating window, Eagles TE Dallas Goedert is positioned to hit free agency for the first time in his career," Garafolo wrote. "Sources say the team has expressed interested in re-signing him and the sides will continue talking in the coming days. However, Howie Roseman has a few balls in the air (e.g. A.J. Brown) that are affecting budgeting for his pending free agents. There are some moving parts that could change on a few fronts in the next few days.

"If he gets to the market, Goedert will have significant interest from other teams interested in the proven, reliable eight-year veteran who had career-highs with 60 catches and 11 TDs last season."

Garafolo reported back in February that he heard that Goedert would like to come back as well.

"I know Dallas would like to come back all things equal," Garafolo said. "He took a pay cut last year to make it happen. But even then, you've got to have yourselves multiple tight ends. I honestly was surprised that they didn't do more for that position coming into last year knowing that he was potentially going to be gone beyond this season and [Howie Roseman] has been pretty good about getting somebody who can then be the successor at multiple positions."

These next few days will be critical. Right when March 9 gets here and free agency begins, the competition will be stiff if he actually makes it to the open market. Now, we wait.