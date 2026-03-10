Eagles To Host Indiana WR Omar Cooper For '30 Visit'

Although free agency remains the primary focus right now, the Eagles are also multitasking with NFL Draft prep.

The organization is set to host Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. on a top-30 visit, according to Ryan Fowler.

Source: The Philadelphia Eagles will host Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr for a 30 visit.



One of the premier wideouts in the class could be a target at 23. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 10, 2026

Cooper is regarded as one of the top wideouts in the draft after winning a national championship with the Hoosiers, and he's now considered a potential first-round pick in April after a strong combine performance where he ran a 4.42 40-yard dash and showed off a 37-inch vertical leap.

The Eagles hold the No. 23 overall pick in the 2026 draft and face more uncertainty at WR than usual after losing Jahan Dotson in free agency to Atlanta, and with the future of three-time second-team All-Pro A.J. Brown in doubt.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If Philadelphia moves on from Brown, a receiver would likely be a serious consideration at No. 23 overall. However, Cooper would likely be long gone by Philadelphia’s second-round pick at No. 54.

Regarded as a sure-handed receiver with strong yards-after-catch ability, Cooper would fit in nicely with a Sean Mannion offense expected to utilize a Kyle Shanahan-like approach.

In recent years, the Eagles have rarely utilized manufactured-touch options, so a player like Cooper would make sense from both a fit and need standpoint.

At 6-foot and 186 pounds, the main knock on Cooper is his release when facing press coverage and playing through physicality.

From a scheme-fit perspective, Cooper will also have some work to do after playing in Indiana’s RPO-heavy offense—although there was quite a bit of motion designed to help him find mismatches, which should translate well.

While Cooper lined up primarily in the slot, he was also utilized outside the numbers and in condensed formations near the line.

The Eagles currently have Brown, DeVonta Smith, Johnny Wilson, and Britain Covey under contract at receiver, along with futures signings Danny Gray and Quez Watkins.