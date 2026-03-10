Eagles To Host Indiana WR Omar Cooper For '30 Visit'
In this story:
Although free agency remains the primary focus right now, the Eagles are also multitasking with NFL Draft prep.
The organization is set to host Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. on a top-30 visit, according to Ryan Fowler.
Cooper is regarded as one of the top wideouts in the draft after winning a national championship with the Hoosiers, and he's now considered a potential first-round pick in April after a strong combine performance where he ran a 4.42 40-yard dash and showed off a 37-inch vertical leap.
The Eagles hold the No. 23 overall pick in the 2026 draft and face more uncertainty at WR than usual after losing Jahan Dotson in free agency to Atlanta, and with the future of three-time second-team All-Pro A.J. Brown in doubt.
If Philadelphia moves on from Brown, a receiver would likely be a serious consideration at No. 23 overall. However, Cooper would likely be long gone by Philadelphia’s second-round pick at No. 54.
Regarded as a sure-handed receiver with strong yards-after-catch ability, Cooper would fit in nicely with a Sean Mannion offense expected to utilize a Kyle Shanahan-like approach.
In recent years, the Eagles have rarely utilized manufactured-touch options, so a player like Cooper would make sense from both a fit and need standpoint.
At 6-foot and 186 pounds, the main knock on Cooper is his release when facing press coverage and playing through physicality.
From a scheme-fit perspective, Cooper will also have some work to do after playing in Indiana’s RPO-heavy offense—although there was quite a bit of motion designed to help him find mismatches, which should translate well.
While Cooper lined up primarily in the slot, he was also utilized outside the numbers and in condensed formations near the line.
The Eagles currently have Brown, DeVonta Smith, Johnny Wilson, and Britain Covey under contract at receiver, along with futures signings Danny Gray and Quez Watkins.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullenFollow JFMcMullen