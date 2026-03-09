Eagles Dealt Early Blow as Jahan Dotson Joins Falcons

The Philadelphia Eagles are going to need to go back to the drawing board in the wide receiver room. Before even continuing, no, this is not in reference to AJ Brown.

Brown has gotten the most buzz over the last few weeks as a trade candidate, but he has not been moved and is still a member of the franchise as of writing. On the other hand, former Eagles receiver Jahan Dotson reportedly is in agreement on a two-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"Former Eagles WR Jahan Dotson reached agreement today with the Falcons on a 2-year $15M deal worth up to $17M including $10M fully guaranteed, per source," Schefter wrote.

The former Eagles receiver has found a new home

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jahan Dotson (2) celebrates with tight end Kylen Granson (83) after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants in the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.

Dotson came over to Philadelphia ahead of the 2024 season in a trade with the Washington Commanders to solve the team's hole with the No. 3 receiver position behind Brown and DeVonta Smith. Arguably, he did just that. He had just 478 total yards in 34 total regular season games with Philadelphia over the last two seasons, but had a big catch in Super Bowl LIX and played his role well. When you have Brown, Smith, Dallas Goedert and Saquon Barkley ahead of you as pass-catchers, the overall numbers aren't going to be explosive. But Dotson did what was asked of him and now gets rewarded over with Atlanta.

For the Eagles, they will need to find an option to fill the hole now. There are some intriguing free agents available, including Deebo Samuel, Rashid Shaheed, Romeo Doubs, Darnell Mooney, and Hollywood Brown, to name a few. Also, John Metchie III, who the Eagles traded to the New York Jets, is available in free agency.

The Eagles struggled to fill the hole at the No. 3 receiver spot for a bit and then that discussion went quiet once Dotson came to town. Again, his stint with Philadelphia may not have been explosive, but he leaves the franchise as a Super Bowl champion who did everything the team could've asked for. Overall, a successful move for the Eagles bringing him to town.