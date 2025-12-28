Eagles Tyler Discusses "Crazy Situation" In Brawl That Led To Fine

PHILADELPHIA - Howie Roseman was one of the first to see Tyler Steen when he left the field last Saturday at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md. The Eagles' general manager is always waiting in the tunnel postgame to greet players, win or lose.

The Eagles won, but Steen was still cooling off, still trying to get his head around what had just happened in the final five minutes of the Eagles’ NFC East-clinching, 29-18 win over the Washington Commanders.

“It was cool,” said Steen about the GM being there to greet him. “I was really upset. I was pretty mad. So, a lot of the things that people were trying to tell me, I wasn’t understanding what was going on. I was just trying to collect my thoughts. Obviously, I saw Howie walking in, greeted him because after the game he greets all the guys.”

What happened that left the Eagles’ right guard so angry was a lot of pushing and shoving. There were also some punches thrown. The speculation was that Washington’s players weren’t too happy with the Eagles running a two-point conversion play, handing the ball off to Saquon Barkley on a simple off-tackle dive.

Steen was ejected for his role in the melee. The Commanders lost defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw and safety Quan Martin to ejection.

The fallout continued on Saturday when four fines were levied against Commanders players. Steen was the lone Eagles player to get fined. He was fined $16,870. At least he wasn't suspended, something he learned about earlier in the week.

"Yeah, I was concerned, a little nervous about it," he said, "but thankfully, I didn’t get suspended. I’m happy about that, and looking forward to playing on Sunday (against the Bills). It was a crazy situation."

Angry Commanders Fined For Brawl

Dec 20, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) scores on a two-point conversion as Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) attempts the tackle in the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Kinlaw was hit hardest financially, with his role costing him $20,288. Will Harris was fined $11,593, Martin $11,572, and Mike Sainristil $9,725.

It’s not like the Eagles ran the Philly Special on their two-point try. It was about as basic a play that they could run – and the Commanders’ defense, which has struggled most of the season, couldn’t stop it. That’s when things spiraled quickly out of control.

“They didn’t really say anything specific, at least not that I remember,” said Steen, who seemed ready to fight the entire Commanders’ defense. “I just remember after the play, a lot of commotion. Obviously, things escalated pretty quickly, and then it got out of hand.”

It was surprising that Steen was in the middle of it. He’s a low-key guy most of the time, always ready with a nod of the head or a what’s up whenever you come in contact with him.

Washington head coach Dan Quinn wasn’t happy with the Eagles’ two-point attempt and made no attempt to conceal his anger, saying, “We’ll play them again in two weeks.”

After today’s game in Buffalo, the Eagles will host the Commanders in the regular-season finale next Sunday. Quinn and his players may be forced to seek revenge against the Eagles’ backups if Philly decides to rest its starters for the playoffs.

More NFL: Proof: Eagles Jalen Hurts and Bills Josh Allen Are Two Of NFL's Top QBs