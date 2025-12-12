Eagles Veteran Still Learning New Tricks At Age 37

PHILADELPHIA – Who says you can’t teach an old dog new tricks? No disrespect to Brandon Graham, because even at 37 years old, the Eagles defensive lineman can still whoop most anyone younger than him, but the veteran is learning to become more of a full-time defensive tackle.

It’s really a new new position for BG, because he’s been a defensive tackle in spurts.

His famous strip-sack of Tom Brady to help deliver the Eagles' first Super Bowl championship in 2018 came at defensive tackle, but he played there almost exclusively in Monday's loss to the Chargers because Jalen Carter is out with injured shoulders.

That means that Graham no longer has to bounce from the first floor of the team's training facility, where the defensive tackles meet with coach Clint Hurtt, to the second floor, where the outside linebackers/edge rushers meet with coach Jeremiah Washburn. He stays with the D-tackles for a crash course in technique and situational football.

“It feels good because I feel quick in there,” he said. “It’s just, don’t get caught with one foot in the ground. You have to have both feet in the ground when you’re in there. I’m just trying to make sure the technique is about getting your feet in the ground fast as you’re striking. As an outside linebacker you can kind of get off and kind of sure out all your moves before you strike, now it comes quicker.”

Playing defensive tackle means that guards charged with blocking him come at him fast, much faster than on the outside.

“You don’t have as much space as you do as an outside linebacker,” he said. “You at least get two steps (on the outside before engaging in a block). As soon as you get off the rock, you have to use your hands right away because the guard, he doesn’t like space; he’s trying to minimize as much space as he can, so he’s gonna try to get on you fast.”

The Eagles’ locker room had been open to reporters for about 10 minutes before Graham came strolling in still wearing his practice uniform on Thursday. He has been staying after practice to learn his new position.

“I was out there doing some extra, to make sure I’m contributing and helping the best way I can,” he said.

Graham played 30 snaps on Monday, the most since coming ot of retirement on Oct. 21.

“I thought I was gonna be a little more sore,” he said, “but just taking care of my body. I think it was nice just how we all rotated in the game."

Graham didn’t record a tackle, but defensive coordinator Vic Fangio thinks he will get better as a defensive tackle moving forward. Graham thinks so, too.

“I feel comfortable,” he said. “It’s just certain stuff. If I am gonna be in the middle, I have to make sure I’m holding my ground and making sure I got the right technique, especially if I get double teamed, stuff like that.

“But it’s all about using your hands, my triceps, everything feels great. I just feel like I have to continue working the technique. It’s a daily walk with it.”

More NFL: Eagles Have Yet To Win Since Losing Lane Johnson, Who Still Is Not Practicing