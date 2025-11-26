Eagles Wednesday Practice Report: DeVonta Smith Absent Again

PHILADELPHIA - Eagles star receiver DeVonta Smith his second consecutive practice during a short week in advance of Black Friday showdown between the NFC North-leading Chicago Bears (8-3) and 8-3 Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field.

Smith, the Eagles' leading receiver with 55 receptions for 754 yards, is dealing shoulder and chest injuries believed to be related to a circus catch in the Eagles' 24-21 loss to Dallas in Week 12.

Philadelphia will issue a game status update on Thanksgiving Day in advance of Friday's game against the Bears.

Also missing practice and unlikely to play against the Bears are right tackle Lane Johnson (foot) and safety Drew Mukuba (ankle). Fred Johnson is expected to start a second consecutive game for Lane Johnson, and Sydney Brown will step in at safety opposite Reed Blankenship in place of Mukuba.

Receiver/punt returner Xavier Gipson was observing practice on Wednesday but not participating with a shoulder injury.

Gipson was in the locker room Tuesday and was seen having difficulty pulling a T-shirt over his head, He's not expected to play against the Bears putting Jahan Dotson in play as the potential punt returner.

Veteran defensive end Brandon Graham, who was estimated as a non-participant at a Tuesday walkthrough with a groin injury, was practicing in some form.

Running back Saquon Barkley (groin), Blankenship (thigh), and Landon Dickerson (knee), who were also estimated as limited Tuesday, were again practicing.

“It was a little bit of my hamstring that got hit (against the Cowboys),” said Blankenship. “It’s just a contusion, but it’s football. You’re going to have bumps and bruises like that. You just have to recover well, recover fast, and be ready for Friday (against the Bears).”

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said he expects Blankenship to play on Tuesday.

“That’s kind of what the plan is now, obviously,” said Blankenship. “I felt good (Tuesday) in walkthrough and stuff. Probably move around a little bit more (Wednesday), and I’m excited about that. I’m not really going to try not to think about it and just go out there and play, and regardless of what happens, happens, but I’ll be fine.”

Barkley said after the Cowboys loss that he wasn’t injured, but the groin is something that has bothered him now for a few weeks.

Cornerback Adoree Jackson was presumed to be in the concussion protocol, but he was evaluated during the game against Dallas and cleared. He didn’t return to the game as a precaution.

Because of that the NFL required that Jackson be listed on the ensuing injury report after being evaluated on game day, but he's on track to play against the Bears.

Also practicing fully again were rookie offensive linemen Myles Hinton (back) and Willie Lampkin (knee/ankle), both of whom are still on injured reserve with their practice windows open. The Eagles have until Thanksgiving Day to wither put Lampkin back on the 53-man roster or keep him on IT for the rest of the season.

