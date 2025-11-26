Eagles’ Jalen Hurts On Pre-Snap Improvement: ‘It’ll Come’

PHILADELPHIA - A common refrain in Nick Sirianni’s world is the idea of mastering things that take no talent, but the Eagles head coach is currently piloting a team where pre-snap penalties are up.

The issue might have hit a breaking point in Sunday’s 24-21 loss against Dallas when a host of pre-snap issues contributed to a season-high 14 penalties.

Offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo offered up an example on the second offensive play of the third quarter, when an explosive 20-yard pass play to Dallas Goedert was wiped away by a failure to line up correctly.

“In the second half we came out, we went empty, we got a completion, and then we had an illegal formation on an explosive,” Patullo said. “So when you have a penalty on an explosive, which flipped the field around for us as a 20-yard gain, now all of a sudden, well you're behind the sticks now.

“... We have to do a better job as a staff and as a whole unit in general with this stuff of just continuously pressing onto this issue.”

Quarterback Jalen Hurts also expressed a similar sentiment when discussing the pre-snap problems.

“I think it is a collective thing. It's not one individual. It's not one person,” said Hurts. “Everybody has to be locked in on that.”

Attention To Detail

Eagles OC Kevin Patullo speaks with reporters. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

As the on-field leader, Hurts is stressing an increased attention to detail.

“You see it showing up in different spots, all phases, everybody is having a little of those shortcomings so how I try to influence that is setting the right example,” Hurts said, “making sure I'm on my Ps and Qs and doing the things I can do because anything I say, it only goes so far.

“It's about what I do and so I want to lead by example in that type of way.”

From there, it should resonate down the chain.

“Then I want to be able to have everyone echoing the same things of 'hey, it's about the details, it's about our focus, it's about executing so we can have energy and great emotion and enthusiasm in what we do,” said Hurts.

While others question whether the Eagles can fix their offensive issues, Hurts remains confident.

“Just gotta give more,” he said. “Everything demands more and so we all have to take that next step and raise our level of play, raise our level of focus. Continue to press forward.

“It's the same thing I said this past weekend in Dallas. It'll come, it'll come. We have to press forward. We just have to press forward."

MORE NFL: Eagles' Vic Fangio On Bears QB Caleb Williams: 'It's Tough'