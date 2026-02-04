Early Eagles NFL Draft Report Points to Electric Edge Rusher

The Philadelphia Eagles should prioritize Jaelan Phillips ahead of free agency.

Philadelphia's pass rush was an issue for the team before Philadelphia brought Phillips to town ahead of the 2025 trade deadline. Phillips was the solution. In eight games, Phillips logged two sacks, seven quarterback hits, four passes defended, one forced fumble and 28 total tackles. These numbers are good, but don't tell the full story. He was a pressure machine and quickly looked like the team's top overall edge rusher. With him in place, it made it easier for the defense to operate overall in part because of the attention that defenses had to give to him.

He should be a priority signing for the team. But he also shouldn't be the only edge rusher the Eagles bring in. The 2026 National Football League Draft will be another avenue for the team to add cost-controlled talent. With an expensive roster already in place, this would be an easier way to add talent than in free agency or the trade block.

The Eagles need to consider all options

Dec 27, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young (9) warms up before the Gator Bowl against the Virginia Cavaliers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

One name to watch out for now is University of Missouri edge rusher and Senior Bowl Defensive Most Valuable Player Zion Young. Johnny McGonigal of PennLive.com reported that the Eagles spoke to Young at the Senior Bowl.

"Ohio State’s Arvell Reese, Miami’s Rueben Bain and Texas Tech’s David Bailey are all viewed as top-10 picks. Clemson’s T.J. Parker, Auburn’s Keldrick Faulk, Texas Tech’s Romello Height, Miami’s Akheem Mesidor, Texas A&M’s Cashius Howell, Alabama’s LT Overton, and Oklahoma’s R Mason Thomas could all land in the late first or second round," McGonigal wrote. "Young is in that second group, which makes him a realistic target for Howie Roseman and Philadelphia’s brass at either No. 23 or No. 54 overall.

"Young said he spoke with the Eagles 'a little bit' at the Senior Bowl. Prospects typically have more in-depth conversations with teams at the NFL Scouting Combine, so more interest could follow later this month in Indianapolis. But with the pre-draft process just getting started, there’s a lot to like about Young."

Young played in 13 games for Missouri in 2025 and finished the campaign with 6 1/2 sacks and 42 total tackles, including 16 1/2 for a loss. Right now, ESPN has Young ranked as the No. 45 overall prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Eagles arguably should go offense in the first round — potentially tight end. If Young is on the board when the Eagles are on the clock at No. 54, or they move up a tad, they should then be all over him.

