Former Eagles WR Exits After Short Stint in Philadelphia

The receiver room has already been discussed at length in large part because AJ Brown's future with the franchise is at least up in the air right now with trade rumors already circulating. That's not all, though. Eagles No. 3 receiver Jahan Dotson is a pending free agent and insinuated that his time with the franchise could be coming to an end. Brown has gotten most of the headlines, but it was a different former Eagles receiver who found a new home on Wednesday.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Terrace Marshall Jr. is signing with the Miami Dolphins.

"Wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. is signing with the Miami Dolphins, per his agent [Elite Loyalty Sports]," Fowler wrote on X.

Marshall spent the majority of the 2025 season with the Eagles on the team's practice squad. He was signed by Philadelphia last offseason, but didn't make the active roster out of camp. Marshall spent most of the season on the practice squad, but didn't end up getting into a game with the franchise.

Marshall was a training camp standout for the team, despite the fact that he didn't make the active roster. He played well enough throughout the summer that he caught the attention of Brown, actually.

"He's coming along quite well, honestly," Brown said back in July. "...Even in the spring, he was making a lot of catches. I know (the media) didn't see it, but he's going to make the room very uncomfortable, you know? That's a great thing."

Now, he joins a Dolphins team that is in flux. Marshall has talent. He was a second-round pick by the Carolina Panthers back in 2021. He's played in 43 games in the NFL, including 17 starts. He has 67 catches for 808 yards, to go along with one touchdown throughout his career. Marshall hasn't played in an NFL game since 2024, but now he will at least have a chance to compete for a job in Miami.

