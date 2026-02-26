Even Cam Newton Had to Respond to Terrible Jalen Hurts Take

When there are no football games to watch, some odd takes come out to fill the gap. Most of them make you miss the real action in part because some are wild.

The Philadelphia Eagles happen to be at the center of a lot of the noise each year. When you play in as big a market as the Eagles do, that's going to happen. Plus, consistent winning leads to ill feelings elsewhere. Jalen Hurts specifically is a polarizing figure, for some reason. He has done nothing but win in the National Football League. The vast majority of the teams in the league would love to have a 27-year-old Super Bowl MVP with a 57-25 record as a starter. But Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan joined First Things First and dropped a bold take that he would trade Hurts over AJ Brown. Neither should be traded, arguably.

The Jalen Hurts chatter is odd

Feb 2, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterrback Jalen Hurts (1) during NFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

But the idea of trading Hurts is far more wild than trading Brown to the point that former quarterback Cam Newton passionately shut the noise down on his own podcast, "4th&1 With Cam Newton."

"Hold up," Newton said when the idea of Hurts being traded over Brown was mentioned. "Stop. Listen, I've got this guy. I've got to ask the question that everybody's wondering. Who the Hell is buddy? Andrew, you're trippin'. Let me tell you, first things first, that was the dumbest take I've ever heard. You was trying to be known, here you go. ... To trade Jalen Hurts? No. No. Hell no. What do they say in New York, 'Is you dumb?'

"Jalen Hurts hasn't even played his best football yet. So why do away with him? Jalen Hurts ain't making a mockery in the media. Jalen Hurts has been nothing but a model citizen. Jalen Hurts has won football games. It may not be how you like it, but he's won football games. It may not be how I like it, but he's won football games. Look at his record. That's what everybody wants to say. His record is almost pristine. Given off his peers. He's in in the top percentile. Why do that? Does he need to get better? Hell yeah. I'll be the first person to tell you that. But trading him? ... Hell no."

Jalen Hurts out of Philly?? Cam is not having it! Full Episode out now on 4th&1 Youtube channel! pic.twitter.com/V8IzVl9rOl — 4th&1 with Cam Newton (@4thand1show) February 25, 2026

In a perfect world, Hurts and Brown will be playing together in Philadelphia for a long time to come, and also the ridiculous takes would end.

Quarterback is the most important position on the football field. It's also the most difficult to get right. Look at the teams who have been in quarterback purgatory for a while, like the New York Jets. Don't you think they would want to be where the Eagles are? The quarterback market isn't deep. The best free agent is Daniel Jones right now. Guys like Tua Tagovailoa and Kyler Murray have been mentioned as trade candidates.

The idea of trading Hurts may make headlines, but the idea doesn't make sense because there isn't a long-term answer beyond him.