Examining Dontayvion Wicks' Fit With The Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles bolstered their wide receiver corps Friday by acquiring fourth-year receiver Dontayvion Wicks from the Green Bay Packers, according to a league source.

Philadelphia sent a 2026 fifth-round draft pick and a 2027 sixth-round selection to Green Bay in exchange for Wicks, who will turn 25 in June.

Mechanics aside, the more telling part of the deal is the one-year, $12.5 million extension the Eagles gave Wicks — a clear sign that GM Howie Roseman sees untapped potential in the 24-year-old after 108 receptions over his first three NFL seasons.

It’s not the kind of long-term commitment reserved for an A.J. Brown or DeVonta Smith, but by securing Wicks’ services through 2027 at a total cost of $16.1 million, Roseman is signaling that the Virginia product figures to be an important piece in new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion’s scheme for the foreseeable future.

The move further fuels speculation about Brown’s future in Philadelphia, the hottest topic of the NFL offseason. While Eagles officials have continued to say publicly that “A.J. Brown is a member of the Eagles,” adding Wicks provides both insurance and immediate competition in the receiving room — whether Brown is still on the roster in September or not.

League belief is that the Eagles will ultimately move Brown, likely after June 1, when his large dead-cap hit can be spread over two seasons.

The fit with Mannion is obvious.

Originally a fifth-round pick in 2023, Wicks reunites with the former Packers quarterbacks coach, who was hired to be the offensive coordinator in Philadelphia this offseason.

Mannion is expected to install a system heavily influenced by the Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay coaching trees — one that emphasizes outside zone runs, heavy pre-snap motion, layered play-action, and quick, rhythm-based passing, often from under center.

That approach marks a clear departure from the power approach, RPR option attack that defined much of the Nick Sirianni/Jalen Hurts era and powered two recent Super Bowl appearances.

Wicks arrives already familiar with elements of the new scheme and should have an early edge as it’s installed this spring and summer.

An NFC personnel executive offered a balanced scouting report on Wicks: a good separator thanks to excellent route-running and sharp, disciplined cuts.

“He doesn’t have elite deep speed and isn’t a big YAC threat,” the exec said. “Too inconsistent catching the football as well.”

Wicks did lead the NFL in drop rate in 2024 and has been charged with 14 drops over his three seasons, according to Pro Football Focus.

Acquiring players who have shown flashes on their rookie deals while still carrying upside remains a Roseman staple, and that appears to be exactly how the Eagles are evaluating Wicks.

That said, the addition likely does not eliminate the possibility of the Eagles selecting a wide receiver in the first two days of the upcoming draft. However, using a first-round pick at No. 23 overall now feels considerably less likely with Wicks in the mix.