Familiarity Could Lead To Big Role For Eagles' New Edge Rusher Vs. Packers
PHILADELPHIA – Nick Sirianni likes to make his rounds during practice, visiting as many position groups as he can, but the Eagles coach admitted he will probably be spending more time with the defensive backs and defensive line drills on Thursday.
The reason is what the trade deadline delivered to the roster – three defensive players, that include two cornerbacks in Jaire Alexander and Michael Carter, and a defensive edge/outside linebacker in Jaelan Phillips.
“Looking forward to being able to coach those guys,” said Sirianni prior to practice. “Every one of them has a different familiarity with someone on our coaching staff which is always good. It doesn’t always happen that way, but in this case it did. Talented guys that have played a bunch of good football in the NFL, each bringing a different thing and bringing depth to our positions.
“I was really excited about our roster and how it was and it’s been awesome to be able to add to it. Thankful for (general manager) Howie (Roseman) to add to it. We’re really excited to get these guys going and get them involved. We’ll see where they are at the end of the week and what that means for this game.”
Head Coach Not Revealing Much On Newcomers
Sirianni wasn’t about to tip his hand as to how much each of the newcomers will contribute when they play the Packers at Lambeau Field on Monday night. Phillips could have the biggest role of them all, based on his familiarity with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s scheme from their one year together in Miami.
“An explosive player, able to get to the quarterback, violent in the run game, can create a lot of disruption, just a lot of how we like to play at that position, and Vic having familiarity with him is obviously big,” said Sirianni. “It takes away some of that learning curve of getting ready to go.”
Sirianni loves Phillips 6-5, 265-pound frame.
“He’s a big, big, huge dude, just enormous,” said the head coach. “Sometimes when I meet somebody in person for the first time, they’re like, ‘You’re a lot taller than I thought.’ Well, I’m 6-3, but I do stand next to Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata. He does the same thing. He towers over me the same way those guys do.”
Though Phillips has just three sacks in nine games, his 14.7 pressure rate, according to Pro Football Network, ranks him 18th out of 89 qualified edge rushers, and his 9.4 percent quick pressure rate is 12th-best in the league.
