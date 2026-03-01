Eagles Replace Jaelan Phillips, Reed Blankenship in New Mock Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles have a few holes to figure out this offseason and fortunately, the 2026 National Football League Draft will be one avenue to do so.

For Philadelphia, the team's top four pending free agents are tight end Dallas Goedert, edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, safety Reed Blankenship and linebacker Nakobe Dean. Of the group, Dean appears to be the most likely out the door because of the fact that Philadelphia has Zack Baun and Jihaad Campbell are in place. With Goedert, Phillips and Blankenship, it would make sense to bring any of them back.

Free agency will kick off on March 9, so we will quickly have an understanding of the team's priorities. If any of the four walk, Philadelphia can turn to the draft in April. On Friday, Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker shared a column highlighting the "ideal haul" for each team in the 2026 NFL Draft and they had the Eagles kicking things off with Clemson edge rusher TJ Parker, followed by a corner, safety and tight end.

The Eagles have have a few holes to fill

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Philadelphia Eagles: EDGE T.J. Parker, CB Keith Abney II, S Kamari Ramsey, TE Justin Joly

It may feel odd for the Eagles to spend their first three picks on a defense that was eighth in both EPA per play and success rate last year, but Howie Roseman never turns down an opportunity for improvement," Locker wrote. "Edge defender, (third) corner and safety were all low points on the team in 2025, and each could be victim to free-agent departures over the next two seasons. Abney (81.7 PFF zone coverage grade) would fit well in Vic Fangio’s defense next to Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell, and Ramsey (77.0 coverage grade) could upgrade a department where Reed Blankenship was poor last campaign.

"It remains to be seen if Dallas Goedert will be back in Philadelphia. But even if he is, his 66.7 overall PFF grade was the lowest of his career in 2025. Joly (81.6 PFF receiving grade) could be the team’s eventual TE1."

If the Eagles went this route, they really would solve the issues. This haul has an edge rusher to replace Phillips, a corner to play opposite Quinyon Mitchell, a safety to replace Blankenship and a potential long-term tight end.

Locker isn't wrong. This is the exact type of path the Eagles should be trying to walk.