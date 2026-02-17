Five Combine Snubs That Could Draw Attention Of Eagles GM Howie Roseman

Indianapolis will be teeming with NFL prospects, agents, coaches, general managers, and media next week when the annual scouting combine convenes on Sunday. Mostly, it’s about the players, and 319 wereninvited to Lucas Oil Stadium.

There were several snubs who didn’t get invited and here there are five who could pique the Eagles’ interest based on their performances at either the East-West Shrine Bowl or the Senior Bowl.

Two Eagles coaches had front-row seats for the snubs in these all-star games – offensive coordinator Sean Mannion was the head coach of the West team at the Shrine Bowl, and defensive line coach Clint Hurtt was the head coach of the National team at the Senior Bowl.

The Eagles have put a lot of stock in these previous all-star games when it comes to the draft.

Undersized DT Could Be On Eagles' Radar

Dec 13, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Donald J Trump, President of the United States of America, walks on the field with Navy Midshipmen quarterback Blake Horvath (11) and Navy Midshipmen defensive lineman Landon Robinson (96) before the game against the Army West Point Black Knights. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Landon Robinson, defensive tackle, Navy. The Shrine Bowl participant was the talk of the week with his dominance. He is undersized at 5-11, 290 pounds, but he wins with elite quickness and strength, squatting 700 pounds and benching 465 pounds. The Eagles met with him at the Shrine Bowl.

Things could get a little confusing around Philly if the Eagles were to draft Robinson, since they already have a DT with that last name, Ty Robinson, and a player with that first name, Landon Dickerson. It would be a minor inconvenience if he proves that he was a first-team All-American and American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year for a reason.

Mikail Kamara, edge, Indiana. One of the best players from the national champion Hoosiers didn’t score an invite to the Combine, nor did he participate in either all-star game, but there’s no denying he could potentially be a high-reward pick, and maybe even come on the third day. He had 10 sacks and 15 tackles for loss in 2024, but those numbers dipped to two and seven this past season. Still, he led the team in pressures, and that helped open things up for his teammates. Sort of like Jaelan Phillips did for the Eagles in his half-season with them.

Mark Gronowski, quarterback, Iowa. Some believe the Eagles will draft a quarterback in the second round to possibly put some heat on Jalen Hurts. It’s what they did when they drafted Hurts in the second round back in 2020 with Carson Wentz entrenched as the starting quarterback. Wentz couldn’t stand the heat and wilted. Hurts’ makeup is stronger, so it probably wouldn’t impact him one way or the other. Gronowski was the MVP of the East-West Shrine Bowl and could be a Day 3 draft target for the Eagles.

Kaelon Black, running back, Indiana. It’s hard to believe one of the best running backs in the country won’t be in Indy next week, but Black shined at the Senior Bowl, showing off his ability as both a runner and pass catcher. He had nearly 1,300 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns in two seasons with the Hoosiers. T James Madison, he caught 44 passes in his two seasons before transferring.

Cyrus Allen, receiver, Cincinnati. A strong Senior Bowl elevated his stock for a team looking for a speedy, elite route runner to work primarily out of the slot. The Eagles could use someone like this. He had 13 touchdowns in 2025.

More NFL: Health of Eagles Cam Jurgens At Center Of Trip To South America