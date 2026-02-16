Health of Eagles Cam Jurgens At Center Of Trip To South America

The Eagles had no concerns about Cam Jurgens’ back surgery on Feb. 18 last year, just nine days after the Eagles won Super Bowl LIX. Two months after that surgery to alleviate nerve pain in his back, Jurgens received a four-year contract extension.

Maybe they should have had more concern before giving him a deal worth $68 million, with $39.4 million guaranteed, that runs through the 2029 season, because it was clear to everyone who watched the Eagles week in and week out that he wasn’t 100 percent healthy.

Now, Jurgens, who stepped neatly into Jason Kelce's extra-large shoes when their surefire Hall of Famer retired, revealed that he took a trip to Medellin, Colombia, for stem cell treatments, cryotherapy, and ozone therapy, treatments in some cases that are available only outside the country and offered by a company named bioXcellerator.

That’s how serious Jurgens is about getting better. That’s how serious his back injury was last year that he is willing to fly thousands of miles to find treatment.

“We got 70 million stem cells here about to go in,’ said Jurgens in a video released by him, showing him signing Go Birds on the IV bag containing stem cells. “I’m excited to get healthy and get ready for this next season so that’s why I’m down here. …I’m excited for the healing and getting better. The experience down here has been incredible.”

Cam Jurgens Details Trip To Colombia

Eagles center Cam Jurgens spent time in Columbia earlier this offseason to get stem cells and a series of other treatments.



Stem cells

Cryotherapy

Ozone therapy

Physical therapy



Jurgens was banged up this past season. #Eagles

Self-described as “a leader in customized cell therapy and research with a focus on alternative methods of healing for individuals who face chronic disorders,” bioXcellerator has a corporate office in Arizona, but its treatment center is in Colombia due to the strict regulation of stem-cell treatments in the United States.

Stem cell procedures in the U.S. are highly regulated, with only specific FDA-approved stem cell procedures permitted for treating diseases like leukemia, lymphoma, and immune system disorders.

Hopefully, it works for the Eagles’ second-round pick out of Nebraska in 2022, the 51st player taken overall. When he is on his game, he’s just as athletic and formidable as Kelce was during his surefire Hall of Fame career.

The center has a new offensive line coach coming in, with Chris Kuper taking over for Jeff Stoutland, so there will likely be some changes in blocking schemes. Maybe technique, too.

It would help everyone involved, Jurgens included, if he were to attack the fresh start 100 percent healthy. The Eagles have Drew Kendall waiting in the wings, in case things go south. Last year’s fifth-round pick from Boston College started the Eagles’ regular-season finale and drew praise from Jurgens and coaches for his play. Jurgens’ health could also lead to a contract offer to try to keep versatile lineman Brett Toth from walking away in free agency.

Jurgens, though, is one of the best centers in the league, and he’s doing whatever it takes to get healthy again.

