Five Eagles Takeaways From The Scouting Combine After Day 2

He’s considered an undersized defensive tackle at 6-0, 290 pounds, but Zane Durant wins with speed at the line of scrimmage. He was also a captain for Penn State, and Eagles like players who were college captains. Still, that size could cost him a shot at being drafted on the first days when the selection process begins on April 23.

He should still be on the board when the fourth round opens on April 25, and maybe that puts him in play for an Eagles team that is always looking for solid offensive and defensive linemen on Day 3.

Duran was coached at the Senior Bowl by Eagles defensive line coach Clint Hurtt, so there is familiarity. The Penn State product, who grew up in the Orlando area and went to Lake Nono High, is also familiar with one of the Eagles’ best defensive linemen.

“it was exciting, man, coach Clint Hurtt … I got to meet him a lot, and they said they were excited,” said Durant on Wednesday. “A guy that I grew up with and played against in Jalen Carter, in little league and been around the circuit with him a little bit, so I think it was exciting just to hear it from them and have a little bit of interest from them.”

Carter is from the Orlando area, attending Apopka High. Durant said he hasn’t talked to Carter, except once when he called him from an airport.

“I was taking a trip, and I talked to him a little bit then, but I haven’t talked to him lately,” said Durant, who had 10 sacks, including four last year, in 54 games with PSU. “It will be a blessing, a lot of guys from Florida and Orlando really don’t team up together in the NFL, so just to be with him and know who he is as a guy, but can help me in my career.”

Cornerback Who "Loves Philly"

MEETINGS. The Eagles will hold plenty of those with prospects in Indy, and some interesting names that have surfaced, so far, are Michigan edge rusher Derrick Moore, LSU linebacker Harold Perkins, Penn State defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton, and Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell.

The Eagles were the first team Terrell met with, he said, adding that he is a big fan of Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. He also said: “I love Philly.”

If the Eagles want him, they’d probably have to trade up from No. 23. Philly has drafted three players from Clemson the past two years – Mukuba (who spent three years there before transferring to Texas), Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., and Will Shipley.

TEXAS LOVE. Texas safety Michael Taaffe is very good friends with Eagles safety Drew Mukuba, who came to Philly in the second round last year but his season ended after 11 games with a broken ankle.

“I know Drew is doing everything to get back, Taaffe told reporters on Thursday morning. “Every time I call him, he’s doing something to get better. He’s got so much more to provide.”

Perhaps the Eagles will reunite the safeties, with the 6-0, 190-pound Taaffe considered a mid to late-round pick.

GETTING THEIR KICKS. Sure, Howie Roseman endorsed his kicker, Jake Elliott, but Trey Smack might be too hard to resist. Despite calling a late timeout to try to ice the Florida kicker, Smack still drilled a 60-yarder during Combine drills. Standing close by to see it was Eagles special teams assistant Tyler Brown.

WEIGHTY ISSUE. Kadyn Proctor could go in the first round or slide into the second, and he has been an offensive tackle linked in the first round to the Eagles in several early mock drafts. This is concerning, however, and why Philly should let somebody else take the Alabama product - he weighed over 400 pounds during his freshman year in 2023. A weight-loss program helped him get to 360 or so pounds, and granted, he’s 6-7, but it could be a struggle for him to maintain his weight. That, coupled with game tape that is too inconsistent at times, feels like too high a risk to take at No. 23 overall.

