Former Eagles' OC Kevin Patullo Lands In Miami

PHILADELPHIA - The Miami Dolphins are hiring Kevin Patullo to be their new passing game coordinator.

Patullo spent the 2025 season as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator and shouldered much of the blame for what was an inefficient Philadelphia offense for large parts of the 2025 campaign.

Patullo was removed from the OC position by Eagles coach Nick Sirianni on Jan. 13 but technically remained part of the organization, although the belief was that Patullo would ultimately move on for a role like he got in Miami, which has a new head coach in Jeff Hafley.

Bobby Slowik, who was the Dolphins’ senior passing game coordinator last season under Mike McDaniel, was elevated to OC with Miami, ironically after he interviewed for the same job with the Eagles.

Ultimately, Sean Mannion was hired to replace Patullo as the OC by the Eagles.

The Right Fit?

Patullo arrived in Philadelphia in 2021 with Sirianni from Indianapolis and was the team’s passing game coordinator for four seasons before being elevated to OC when Kellen Moore left to become the head coach in New Orleans after the Super Bowl LIX win over Kansas City.

Patullo also held the associate head coach title with the Eagles in 2023 and 2024. He was essentially Sirianni’s right-hand man for most of his tenure in Philadelphia, often helping the head coach with a variety of duties, including administrative, logistical and on-field work.

Patullo spoke with several teams about senior offensive roles before landing in a familiar spot. Patullo played quarterback at Western High School in nearby Davie, Fla, where the Dolphins had their former training facility.

“I think it’s important that we continue to evolve as an offense and that we go out and do what's best for this football team,” Sirianni said when announcing he was removing Patullo from the OC role. “ Again, everything that I do and every decision I have to make, I have to do that-- just like [Executive Vice President/General Manager] Howie [Roseman] does, just like [Chairman/CEO] Mr. [Jeffrey] Lurie does-- with the intent of it being the best thing for the football team.

“I love Kevin and everything that he has provided to this coaching staff for his five years here. A big reason why we've won a lot of football games, but at this particular point, I just felt like that's what I needed to do [for it] to be the best thing for the football team.”

With the most expensive offense in football, the Eagles suffered sharp declines in most areas on the offense, most notably in the running game from 179 yards per contest in 2024 (No. 2 in the NFL) to 116.9 (No. 18) last season.

Former Eagles backup quarterback Kenny Pickett called Patullo the team's "unsung hero" during the lead-up to Super Bowl LIX, noting the coach's responsibility for the two-minute offense and in putting together the game plans each week.

Patullo's top area in 2025 was the red zone where the Eagles led the league with a 70% touchdown rate and tight end Dallas Goedrt put together a career-high 13 touchdowns through the 23-19 wild-card loss to San Francisco.

