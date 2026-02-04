Greg Olson Would Make Sense For The Eagles

PHILADELPHIA - There is evidently no in between for the 2026 Philadelphia Eagles.

On the day, it was reported that the organization interviewed 30-year-old Connor Senger to be the quarterbacks coach, comes the revelation that there is also interest in pursuing 62-year-old Greg Olson for the same position.

Name to watch for #Eagles QB coach (the team hasn’t commented on Scot Loeffler’s status): Greg Olson, who finished the season as #Raiders interim OC. Sean Mannion played under Olson with the #Seahawks and sources say he’d be interested in bringing him to Philly. pic.twitter.com/erCinKm6JW — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 4, 2026

Olson started his coaching career in 1987 as a graduate assistant for Washington State, seven years before Stenger was born.

In a 24-year professional career, Olson has been an offensive coordinator for Detroit, the then-St. Louis Rams, Tampa Bay, the then-Oakland Raiders, Jacksonville, and the Las Vegas Raiders twice, most recently finishing last season as the interim OC.

His expertise has always been quarterbacks. Olson coached the position in college at Idaho and Purdue before jumping to the pro ranks by mentoring QBs for San Francisco.

Along the way, Olson has also coached the position for Chicago, Detroit, Tampa Bay, Jacksonville, the LA Rams, Seattle, where he mentored new Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion in 2023, and Las Vegas.

If you do the math, Olson has coached for nearly 30% of the NFL's teams.

Another New QB Coach?

Eagles QB coach Scott Loeffler tutors Kyle McCord on May 2, 2025 at Rookie Camp. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

The dichotomy between the experience levels for Stenger and Olson is striking, but does run somewhat parallel to the offensive coordinator search that netted the Eagles the 33-year-old Mannion with two years of coaching experience despite interviewing possibilities like Brian Daboll and Matt Nagy.

More so, the Eagles hired another finalist in their OC search, the 35-year-old Josh Grizzard, as their passing game coordinator.

If the passing game in Philadelphia runs through Mannion, Grizzard, and Stenger, you’d be talking about a trio with a total of seven years of NFL experience past the quality-control level.

However, the Eagles are looking for coaching “talent,” regardless of background or experience.

Just as youth doesn’t guarantee creativity or innovation, experience is no assurance of competency.

What past performance does provide, however, is a significant sample size to evaluate someone’s demonstrated performance and Olson is extremely well-regarded league wide.

Meanwhile, there's been no word on the future of current Eagles QBs coach Scot Loeffler, who resigned as the Bowling Green head coach last year to join the Eagles' staff.

The interest in outside options who Mannion might be more comfortable with would strongly indicate turnover from Loeffler, who remains under contract.

Meanwhile, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has had a different QB coach in each of the past four seasons (Brian Johnson, Alex Tanney, Doug Nussmeier, and Loeffler) and will likely make that 5-for-5 when things pick up in May.

