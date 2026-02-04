Eagles Considering Connor Senger For QBs Coach Position

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles will interview Connor Senger Wednesday for the position of quarterbacks coach, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

Senger, 30, is a former college quarterback at Wisconsin and Wisconsin-Oshkosh. He is regarded as a rising young star in the coaching ranks after three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals where he quickly advanced from quality control to assistant quarterbacks coach and finally to passing game coordinator in 2025.

Senger has also interviewed with the Chicago Bears as a potential replacement for offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, who interviewed with the Eagles to be their new OC before settling on the Baltimore Ravens as the new OC and play-caller under rookie defensive-minded head coach Jesse Minter.

Senger is also in the mix for quarterbacks coach in Green Bay, where he would ironically replace new Eagles’ OC Sean Mannion if he takes that job, and Cleveland, where there is a changing of the guard with new head coach Todd Monken.

Small World

Nov 16, 2013; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Connor Senger (14) during warmups prior to the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin won 51-3. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Senger started his coaching sojourn after his final season at Division III Wisconsin-Oshkosh, taking on the role of quarterbacks coach at his alma mater in 2017 where he helped develop Brett Kasper, who won the Gagliardi Trophy as the top player in Division III.

From there Senger moved to Carroll University and Wisconsin-Whitewater for one-year stints where he tutored the QBs at the former and the running backs at Wisconsin-Whitewater.

In 2020, Senger landed at FCS powerhouse North Dakota State, where he served two years as an offensive quality control coordinator before breaking through in Arizona after taking advantage of the Bill Bidwell Fellowship in 2022.

The 2026 Eagles’ offensive coaching staff is expected to blend the new and the old with Mannion and new passing game coordinator Josh Grizzard at the top of the flow chart.

The interest in Senger would point to current QB coach Scot Loeffler as a one-and-done candidate when it comes to tutoring Jalen Hurts and Tanner McKee.

Loeffler was the head coach at Bowling Green before leaving to join the Eagles in 2025.

Philadelphia offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland is expected to return but could lose his run coordinator duties while assistant head coach/running backs Jemal Singleton, wide receivers coach Aaron Moorehead and tight ends coach Jason Michael are all candidates to return.

Also in the to-be-determined category are assistant OL coach Greg Austin, and quality control coaches Eric Dickerson and Montgomery VanGorder.

After getting the OC job on Thursday of last week, Mannion began discussing potential changes with head coach Nick Sirianni by the next day.

