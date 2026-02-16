Report Indicates Eagles Will Stay In-House For QB Coach

Greg Olson looked like the frontrunner to be the next Eagles quarterbacks coach, with in-house candidate Scot Loefler possibly in the mix to return for a second season in that role. Well, in an offseason of surprise, here’s another one – Parks Frazier is expected to be named the QB coach, according to a report by CBS Sports’ senior writer Matt Zenitz.

Frazier served as the Eagles’ passing game coordinator last season, but the organization must have thought enough of him to keep him on staff. Just 34, Frazier was an assistant QB coach for the Indianapolis Colts in 2021 and 2022. He bounced around the next two years, going to the Carolina Panthers as their passing game coordinator in 2023, then to the Miami Dolphins the following year as an offensive assistant.

The move keeps some continuity on the offensive side of the ball and gives quarterback Jalen Hurts some familiarity after working with him last year. Not that Hurts needs that, after having about 11 OCs in the last dozen years, but it certainly can’t hurt. Hurts and Tanner McKee are the only two quarterbacks currently on the roster.

Running Backs Coach Another Assistant Returning To Eagles

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running backs coach Jemal Singleton watches drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Running backs coach Jemal Singleton and receiver coach Aaron Moorehead are also returning for another season. The big shakeup was at offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, where the Eagles moved on from Kevin Patullo as the OC and Jeff Stoutland as the o-line coach.

Sean Mannion is the new OC with Chris Kuper stepping in as the offensive line coach. In place of Frazier, the Eagles hired Josh Grizzard as the new passing game coordinator. The other new coach on the offense is Ryan Mahaffey, who will be the team’s run game coordinator and tight ends coach.

On defense, it is mostly business as usual. The only loss was defensive backs coach Christian Parker, who left to be the DC of the Cowboys. The Eagles promoted Joe Kasper to Parker’s role. The Eagles hired Mike Pellegrino, whose title is not yet clear, though it is likely he will be the safeties coach, a position Kasper held.

The Eagles could still hire some entry-level assistants, but the major roles are filled. With all the main assistants now in place, the Eagles can head to the NFL Scouting Combine next week with certainty on who will be helping develop whichever players they end up selecting when the NFL draft begins on April 23 in Pittsburgh.

