Holy Toledo, Eagles In Ohio At Quinyon Mitchell's Old Stomping Grounds

Holy Toledo, the Eagles had scouts back in Ohio watching talent from the University of Toledo on Monday for the Rockets’ pro day.

The headliner was safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, a nearly 6-feet-4, 201-pound thumper who NFL Media called a “long, downhill safety capable of bolstering a team’s run defense and playing enforcer over the middle.”

The Eagles could use a safety, even after having a big signing day at the position last week, locking up veterans Marcus Epps and J.T. Gray to join Michael Carter, who is expected to give the position a try after not having done it much since his days at Duke, second-year player Drew Mukuba, and practice squad returner Andre Sam.

Adding another one makes sense, but McNeil-Warren would likely have to be taken wherever the Eagles end up picking in the first round on April 23. They currently own the 23rd overall pick, but in seven of the last 10 drafts, general manager Howie Roseman has moved up in the first round.

If he does so again, he could target Ohio State’s Caleb Down or Oregon’s Dillon Thieneman, both of whom are more highly-regarded prospects. It doesn’t mean they will be better in the NFL.

Nick Sirianni Has Long-Standing Connection To Toledo

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Toledo has other enticing prospects that were on hand at pro day. There is also a connection between Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and Rockets head coach Jason Candle after the two played receiver together at Mount Union in the early 00s.

Another connection, of course, is cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, who the Eagles took two years ago in the first round and became an All-Pro in just his second season last year.

Last summer, the Eagles’ training camp roster had several Toledo products, including safety Maxen Hook, who was Mitchell’s college roommate, linebackers Lance Dixon and Dallas Gant, and running back Jacquez Stuart.

Some Rockets to keep an eye on later in this year's draft or as undrafted free agents include cornerbacks Avery Smith, Nasi Bowers, Andrew Wilson-Lamp, and Andre Fuller, running backs Chip Trayanum, receiver Trayvon Rudolph, Lucas Laroche, and a host of others.

Other Toledo prospects at pro day were defensive end Anthony Dunn Jr., tight end Jacob Petersen, and defensive tackles Martez Poynter and Doran Ray Jr.

John Carroll receiver Tyren Montgomery also attended the Pro Day. The Division III prospect had an eye-opening week at the Senior Bowl, though he wasn’t invited to the NFL Scouting Combine.