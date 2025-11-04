Howie Roseman May Have Another Trade In Him, Because Eagles Need Roster Room
PHILADELPHIA - Three Trades In Six Days. That could be the name of a movie, but for Howie Roseman and the Eagles it’s a reality. The general manager added three pieces to the defense via the trade market during the bye week, and the roster is better because of those deals.
The issue now is the roster. It’s at full capacity after the league lifted the roster exemption Brandon Graham was given when he unretired two weeks ago, and the deal that brought Jaelan Phillips in from the Dolphins on Monday.
A full roster means there is no room to bring outside linebacker/edge rusher Nolan Smith or cornerback Jakorian Bennett off injured reserve, so something will have to happen.
Bennett had his 21-day practice window opened on Oct. 22, which means they have until Nov. 11 to add him back to the roster or lose him for the season. Smith has yet to have his 21-day practice window opened, but the expectation from the time he was placed on IR following a Week 3 win over the Rams has been that he would return for the team’s Monday night trip to Lambeau Field to meet the Packers.
The roster could be addressed in a variety of ways, starting with, well, more Roseman trades. The trade deadline is at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
Could Howie Roseman Make Another Trade?
The most obvious one would be running back A.J. Dillon, who has become basically a spare part with the emergence of Tank Bigsby as the No. 2 back behind Saquon Barkley. The Eagles also have Will Shipley. If no taker emerges, the Eagles could cut Dillon, though there’s a good chance the Giants would pick him up after Cam Skattebo was lost for the season.
Also, the cornerback spot is now overcrowded with trades for Michael Carter and Jaire Alexander, so maybe a corner gets dealt, in which case it could come down to dealing either Kelee Ringo or Bennett.
The guess here is they want to keep Ringo for his special team prowess and the fact that he is still just 23.
Trading away Bennett can’t be ruled out, if he is healthy, and he likely is, even though the Eagles just acquired him in early August from the Raiders. The Eagles, after all, traded receiver John Metchie after acquiring him in a deal on Aug. 17.
The Eagles could also just release two players if Roseman can’t find another way to make a deal and get back some third-day draft capital in return.
After acquiring Phillips, they are still projected to have eight draft picks in 2026 – one first, one second, two thirds, two fourths, and two fifths, which include three compensatory picks for losing Milton Williams (3rd), Josh Sweat (4th), and Mekhi Becton (5th) in free agency last March.
More NFL: Eagles' New Edge Rusher Pleased To Be "With A Storied Franchise"