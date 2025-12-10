Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Responds To 'Ridiculous' Jalen Hurts Benching Question

It shouldn't have to be said, but the Philadelphia Eagles are not making a change at quarterback.

That's obvious. Jalen Hurts is the reigning Super Bowl LIX Most Valuable Player and the Eagles are 8-5. Most teams around the league would be pretty happy with that. Sure, there has been a lot of drama throughout the year. But again, most teams would love to be where the Eagles are, even with the three-game losing streak.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Hurts had his worst game of the season on Monday with four interceptions and a fumble. Bad games happen, though. Overall, this guy has been what the Eagles have needed for years at this point. On Wednesday, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni joined 94WIP Sports Radio and was asked if Hurts is "definitely" the starter for the upcoming clash with the Las Vegas Raiders.

"Yeah, absolutely," Sirianni said.

The Eagles aren't making a change at QB

Dec 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

He then was asked if there was a possibility that the team makes a change later in the year if Hurts struggles. Unsurprisingly, Sirianni shut the idea down.

"No, I think that's ridiculous," Sirianni said. "You know, Jalen Hurts, I know every time I go out on that field with Jalen Hurts as our quarterback, we have a chance to win the game and that's something that has been proven. We have won a lot, a lot of football games.We don't ever go into something...

"This is a team game. This is the most ultimate team game. So, you win together as a team. You lose together as a team. It's never just one thing. I kind of said that last week, or the week before with (Kevin Patullo). I know every time I walk on the field and Jalen Hurts is the starting quarterback, I have so much confidence that we can win every game and any game that we play that we are in."

Since Hurts took over fully as the starting quarterback in 2021, the Eagles have gone 52-22 with him as the starting quarterback. You can point to stats and numbers and things like that, but wins and losses are what matter the most. Hurts is a winner and the Eagles just won a Super Bowl with him last fall. There isn't a quarterback on the team who gives the Eagles a better chance to win than him.

More NFL: Ex-Eagles Star Calls Team Out: ‘Same Mistakes After 14 Weeks’