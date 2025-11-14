Inside The Eagles: A.J. Brown's Frustration Doesn't Reach To The OC
PHILADELPHIA - A.J. Brown’s frustration with the Eagles’ offense isn’t bleeding over to his personal relationship with embattled offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo.
“I think really when you look back at just, from my time being here with him all the way back to 2022, we've had a really strong relationship,” Patullo said when asked about the star receiver’s well-publicized angst on Thursday. “Even throughout the year, him and I have great talks.
“Even today, yesterday, there's nothing [that has] changed in our relationship. He's in my office a ton hanging out, talking about football, talking about life, talking about things, what we can do differently, what we're doing currently.”
Multiple team sources confirmed that wasn’t hyperbole and that Brown was indeed in Patullo’s office, and the mood was light.
Brown explained his frustration on Wednesday after appearing on JankyRondo’s Twitch stream and
“It’s not just solely about my situation. Obviously, I wanna win, too,” the second-team All-Pro said. “I think if we’re really focused on winning and doing our job, we just can’t keep slapping the band aid over the defense doing their job and getting us out of trouble.”
Striving To Make Offense Better
Brown’s inability to stay silent comes from his desire to contribute to what’s considered an elite unit from a talent perspective, but falls far short of that adjective on the field.
“At what point are we gonna pick up our slack as an offense that says we’re so great, and that’s what I’m getting at,” the WR1 said. “It’s not that I don’t care about winning and all I care about stats. No!
“It’s been week after week sometimes we’re not contributing, we’re not doing our job on offense. You can’t just can’t keep slapping a band-aid over that and expect to win late in the year and think you’re going to go to it and the end of the year. It’s not gonna [expletive] happen. It’s not gonna happen. … Last year what it was, thank you for the ring, but it’s a new season. They adapted. We have to adapt and we have to continue to get better and find new ways. That’s where the frustration comes in. It’s not about winning, you guys. I wanna win, yes. I want to contribute as well, do our thing on offense as well. I think that’s fair.”
Patullo hasn’t seen the frustration boil over to the point where there is an unproductive working relationship between Brown, the coaches or any of his teammates.
“He knows kind of how I feel about him and where we want to go and what we're trying to do,” Patullo. “Obviously, he's a main part of this offense, and when we game plan, you always want to look to 11 [A.J. Brown], 26 [RB Saquon Barkley], 6 [WR DeVonta Smith] and 88 [TE Dallas Goedert].
“That's where the ball needs to go and it just kind of goes from there. I think when you look at our relationship all the way back to '22, nothing's really changed. Him and I talk continuously, pretty much about everything.”
