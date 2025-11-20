Jalen Hurts Not Running From Reports Critical Of His Role In The Eagles' Offense
PHILADELPHIA – Jalen Hurts isn’t about to turn tail and run from reports that anonymous people inside the Eagles facility are voicing frustration with him and an offense that hasn’t taken flight very often this often.
“I take a lot of the responsibility, and I get a lot of attention when things are going well and when things are not going so well,” said Hurts following Wednesday’s practice as the Eagles prepare to play in Dallas on Sunday. “I never run away from holding myself accountable, and I think that’s exactly the approach I’ve taken to doing.”
At no time did Hurts’ expression change when asked for his thoughts on a subject that has caught fire this week. Maybe it’s because it’s always something with the Eagles, and he’s used to it. Last week, it was A.J. Brown and his comments on an offense he called a (bleep) show. This week, it’s the quarterback in the crosshairs.
It’s almost as if the Eagles play better when adversity smacks them in the face. Look at Hurts, for instance.
Two years ago, there were reports that the Eagles weren’t happy with Hurts’ leadership style and his perceived aloofness. There were reports even last year that he was to blame for a passing offense that ended up 29th in the league, rescued only by Saquon Barkley and a punishing ground attack that led to a Super Bowl title, a game in which Hurts was the MVP, by the way.
All he’s done is win, and his 60 career triumphs bear that out. So, too, does the Eagles' 8-2 record. They have started a least 8-2 through 10 games for the fourth straight season, which is the longest such streak in team history.
Jalen Hurts, Jordan Mailata Not Surprised By Reports
The Eagles have a formula – to take care of the ball, and that is the directive to Hurts, and why not? They are 40-2 under Sirianni when they win the turnover battle.
“I’m not surprised,” said Hurts about the criticism. “I’m not surprised by anything. I mean, this kind of the nature of the position. I put my focus on going out there to do my best, try to learn, try to build, try to take in the things I can to improve.”
Earlier in the day, head coach Nick Sirianni said, “I don't necessarily believe everything that's being written. I just don't. I just don't fall into the trap of believing everything you see or read.”
Jordan Mailata echoed what his quarterback was saying.
“I’ve been here a long time,” said the left tackle. “I’m not surprised. I’m not surprised. Again, it’s the life we live in Philly, in the NFL. If we have the right people, and I know we have the right people, we’re able to keep pushing the message that we have a game to prepare for this week.
“We know we haven’t been playing to our best, but that’s what we’re going to put our focus on. And not whatever stories are leaking out now from very prestigious media people.”
Mailata laughed when he finished that sentence about prestigious media people.
Hurts is taking things very seriously, but he always does, though when asked if anybody has brought the subject up to him, he said no one had, then took a swipe at humor.
“You all bring it to me,” he said to the assembled media.
He then added, “I take great pride in what we do on offense. I take great pride in how we go out there and play as a team and what our flow is. I think we've got work to do, and that obviously starts with me. That's always my approach. That's always me looking internally first in everything that we do and then in due time rising above.”
