Jalen Hurts Plays Surprising Role In Super Bowl LX Pregame

Steve Young was introduced first. Next up: Jalen Hurts.

Super Bowl LX hadn’t even started, yet, and here was its first surprise. Hurts was introduced with a slew of former Super Bowl MVPs, a pregame ceremony called, “Super Bowl Legends,” at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday.

Hurts isn’t a Super Bowl legend. No matter how well he played in his two Super Bowl appearances, he just hasn’t reached that status, yet. The Eagles quarterback was, however, a Super Bowl MVP in last year’s win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

After Young and Hurts were introduced, coming out from what looked like a trailer on the sideline to conceal the identities of who was scheduled to come out next, came some of the game’s greats – Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Peyton Manning, Jerry Rice, Emmitt Smith, Lynn Swann, and Eli Manning.

Hurts was the only active player to be introduced. There could be two reasons for that:

First, maybe the NFL decided to include last year’s MVP. Second, Hurts was already in San Francisco after representing the NFC in the Pro Bowl Games earlier in the week, and throwing three touchdown passes in the NFC’s win over the AFC in a flag football game.

Still, the group that Hurts hung with are all in the Pro Football Hall of Fame except Eli Manning, though he is close to being enshrined, and maybe next year will be his year. Hurts is far away from the Hall of Fame. He’s building a resume, but there is still a lot of work to be done. The good news for him is that he will turn just 28 in August. He has time to make it happen.

Feb 2, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during NFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Already, the Eagles QB has 63 career wins in 92 career games, counting the playoffs. Young had 102, including the postseason, and Eli Manning has 125 – 117 in the regular season, where he also lost 117 games, and an 8-4 record in the postseason with two Super Bowl trophies.

Hurts has one Super Bowl championship on his resume, delivering an MVP performance in the Eagles 40-22 win over the Chiefs to prevent them from three-repeating as world champions. Hurts outdueled Patrick Mahomes, completing 17 of 22 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns for a 119.7 passer rating. He also ran for 72 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries (6.5 yards per carry.).

The performance was the second-highest graded performance in Super Bowl history at 92.2, just behind the top graded-performance turned in by Eagles QB Nick Foles at 92.3 in Super Bowl LII after the 2017 season.

Hurts could have won MVP honors in Super Bowl LVII, but the Eagles lost 38-35 on a late defensive holding penalty that allowed Kansas City to run the clock down and kick a field goal to win it. The quarterback completed 27 of 38 passes for 304 yards, a touchdown, and a passer rating of 103.4. He ran for three touchdowns and 70 yards on 15 carries.

More NFL: It's Too Early To Panic About Eagles In This Offseason Of Change