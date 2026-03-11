Eagles QB Fallout as Cowboys Poach Sam Howell

The Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback room is going to look a bit different in 2026.

In 2025, the Eagles were fortunate to have Jalen Hurts as the team's obvious starter, and significant depth behind him. Tanner McKee was the No. 2 for the Eagles for the vast majority of the season. Philadelphia also had a No. 3 quarterback with 18 starts under his belt in Sam Howell. The Eagles acquired him and a sixth-round pick before the season from the Minnesota Vikings for a fifth-round pick and a seventh-round pick.

Howell became a free agent once the season came to an end and now he reportedly has a new home as ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday night that Howell is in agreement on a deal to join the Dallas Cowboys in free agency.

"Former Eagles QB Sam Howell has agreed to a one-year deal with the Cowboys, per source," Schefter wrote.

Howell is just 25 years old and didn't play in a game for the Eagles in 2025. That doesn't mean that the Eagles' trade for him wasn't good, though. Philadelphia was proactive and was covered just in case any sort of injury popped up. Fortunately, that wasn't the case. Overall, Howell has played in 20 games throughout his career so far and has 4,139 passing yards, 22 touchdown passes and 23 interceptions.

For the Eagles, it wouldn't hurt to add another depth quarterback in the wake of Howell agreeing to join the Cowboys. McKee has been someone who has been in trade rumors so far this offseason, although he hasn't been in the same level of noise as AJ Brown by any means. Howell actually would've been a good option to bring back to town. He has a big arm, is young and has starting experience.

But he now will join one of the Eagles' biggest rivals. The Eagles haven't been the most aggressive team in football in free agency, although they have made a very good move by agreeing to terms on a deal with Pro Bowl cornerback Riq Woolen. Philadelphia should be in the market for another depth quarterback at this point as well.