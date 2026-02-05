Jeff Stoutland Decides To Leave the Eagles After 13 Seasons

PHILADELPHIA - Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, the architect of some of the most dominant offensive lines in the NFL over the past 13 seasons, has decided to leave the team.

The longest-tenured member of the Philadelphia coaching staff who spanned three different regimes, Stoutland announced his departure from coaching in a social media post on Wednesday night.

“I’ve decided my time coaching with the Eagles has come to an end,“ Stoutland posted. ”When I arrived here in 2013, I did not know what I was signing up for. I quickly learned what this city demands. But more importantly, what it gives back.”

The Eagles wanted Stoutland to return, according to a league source, and he may still be around the team in an unofficial capacity. For now Stoutland is expected to take a year off from coaching and consider his options. However, if other teams start to call, it will be interesting to see if Stoutland wants to continue hie legacy elsewhere.

Stoutland arrived in Philadelphia in 2013 and worked under head coaches Chip Kelly, Doug Pederson, and Nick Sirianni while developing countless stars on the offensive line and turning his position room into the foundation of the organization through three Super Bowl appearances and only two Lombardi Trophies in franchise history.

The Eagles are expected to shift toward a new offensive scheme after hiring Sean Mannion as the offensive coordinator last week and part of that is expected to be movement toward a outside zone approach in the running game, and away from the power-based scheme Stoutland had developed.

Set to turn 64 next week, the idea of "starting over" with a new philosophy likely played into Stoutland's decision, according to multiple team sources.

Stoutland, who also served as the Eagles' run game coordinator, had his influence stemmed during last season's struggles on the ground which could also be traced to injury-plagued years for Lane Johnson, Landon Dickerson and Cam Jurgens.

That happened without significant input from Stoutland, prompting the veteran coach to want to eliminate his run game coordinator title believing it no longer fit his job description.

Top-Tier Teacher

Through his tenure in Philadelphia, Stoutland developed a host of All-Pro level players, led by likely future Hall of Famers Jason Kelce and Johnson.

Perhaps, the coach's biggest success story, however, was Jordan Mailata, an Australian rugby player who never played one down of organizied football at any level before Stoutlnad got his hands on him and developed Mailata into one of the best left tackles in the world.

The Eagles had 10 first-team All-Pro selections under Stoutland, whose students took to branding the OL room as “Stoutland University.” Other stars like Jason Peters, Brandon Brooks, Dickerson and Evan Mathis made Philadelphia the O-Line capital of the NFL world.

"There is absolutely no one I credit more with the career I had than Jeff Stoutland," Kelce posted on X.com. "The consistent passion and his eagerness to teach pushed my teammates, me, and our room to amazing success. More importantly, we became incredibly close as people. It was more than just coaching and teaching, it was his presence and sense of urgency that was unaccepting of mediocrity and potential left behind. He will undoubtedly be missed inside the building, and everyone that played for him. I am incredible grateful to have played for Stout, 1 of 1 coach and person.

"I love you coach."

Stoutland was also a key part of turning the Eagles' signature "Tush Push," into an unstoppable force until the shelf life started to wane last season.

“Stout’s influence throughout football is immense, having helped countless players reach their true potential, including many who went on to earn All-Pro honors and some who developed into future Hall of Fame talents,” the Eagles said in a statement. “His passion for the development of young players set the bar not only for our organization but for the entire National Football League.

“It is hard to fathom another coach investing more personally and professionally in their players than Jeff Stoutland.”

Along with Mannion, the Eagles have also hired former Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard as the pass game coordinator, and are interviewing quarterback coaches to potentially replace Scot Loeffler. With a new OL coach added to that mix, this is shaping up as the most significant change on the offensive staff in the Nick Sirianni era.

