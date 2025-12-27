Jordan Davis Could Be 'Way Better' Than Eagles Legend

The Philadelphia Eagles needed someone to step up at defensive tackle this season and Jordan Davis has answered the call.

Philadelphia lost Milton Williams in free agency last offseason. Jalen Carter already is among the top defensive tackles in the game, but who could be the next guy to step up and fill in for Williams? Davis? Moro Ojomo? An external option? Fortunately, Ojomo and Davis have both had the best seasons of their careers so far.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

When it comes specifically to Davis, he has been somewhat of a late bloomer. He has been solid for the Eagles over the last few years, but he was selected with the No. 13 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft with the thought being he could be a star. This season, he has looked the part. That's not all, though. He has been so good that Brandon Graham said that he thinks Davis is going to be "way better" than the 16-year veteran.

There have been some breakouts for the Eagles

Dec 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws against Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis (90) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"He's gonna be way better than me," Graham said. "It was tough in the beginning, for sure, the first couple years. But I feel like with anything, you give them time, they find their stride, and that's what he's doing right now. He found his stride, and he found his way that he's leading in the way that he's just being himself and just going out there and building his confidence every game.

"He ain't even hit all the way there yet. He still got a whole bunch more, and that's why I'm excited for him because I really feel like he knows that people don't wanna see him [on the field]. Now I'm just trying to make sure he remains humble like he's doing and making sure that he's continuously working one day at a time, and taking his rest when he's supposed to, and making sure he's enjoying it."

That's no small praise. Graham is a team legend in his own right. A 16-year veteran, two-time Super Bowl champ, former Pro Bowler, and the list goes on. If Davis could be better than Graham -- and stick around -- Philadelphia's defense will be cooking for the foreseeable future.

More NFL: Eagles Week 17 NFC Playoff Position Explained