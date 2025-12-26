Eagles Week 17 NFC Playoff Position Explained

The Philadelphia Eagles have two games left in the 2025 National Football League regular season before they will try to embark on another deep playoff run.

Week 17 has already kicked off. There were three games across the National Football League on Thursday on Christmas Day. The action will continue with two contests on Saturday. Eagles fans will have to wait until Sunday to see the team in action, and it will be an intriguing game. Philadelphia will face off against the Buffalo Bills on the road.

At this point in the season, all eyes are ahead. For many teams, that means thinking about the playoffs and seeding. For other teams, that means thinking about draft positioning. In the NFC right now, six of the seven playoff spots are clinched. The Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are duking it out for the final spot and the NFC South title.

Dec 20, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) leaves the field after defeating the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

With that being said, let's evaluate where things are before the Eagles face the Bills.

Philadelphia has the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoff picture. If the playoffs were to begin today, the Eagles would face off against the Los Angeles Rams, who currently have the No. 6 seed. The Seattle Seahawks would have the No. 1 seed followed by the Chicago Bears at No. 2, Philadelphia at No. 3, Carolina at No. 4, the San Francisco 49ers at No. 5, the Rams at No. 6, and the Green Bay Packers at No. 7.

Now, the seeding can still shift. The Eagles could still move up, although the odds are not in their favor. For Philadelphia to move up to the No. 2 seed, it needs to win out and then get a lot of help. The No. 3 seed is Philadelphia's most likely landing spot right now, although there are two weeks to go. The 49ers and Rams both have 11-4 records heading into the final two weeks, so there are still a lot of variables at play.

But with two games to go, the Eagles and Rams would be on pace to face off in the playoffs, like last season.

