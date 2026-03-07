How Eagles-Jordan Davis Just Made NFL History

The Philadelphia Eagles clearly liked what they saw from defensive tackle Jordan Davis in 2025.

Davis broke out in a big way in 2025 as he racked career highs across the board, including sacks (4 1/2), tackles (72), tackles for loss (9), quarterback hits (6) and passes defended (6) while starting all 17 games. When the Eagles selected him with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, it was always known that he had lofty potential. He finally was able to show it in 2025. Now, he's being rewarded with a massive three-year, $78 million contract extension.

This deal is historic in itself. ESPN's Adam Schefter pointed out that this makes Davis the highest-paid nose tackle in National Football League history.

The Eagles made yet another big-time move on Saurday

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis (90) stands during the National Anthem before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"ESPN Sources: The Eagles and DT Jordan Davis have reached agreement on a three-year extension, tying him to Philadelphia for the next four seasons," Schefter wrote. "Davis was the No. 13 pick in 2022 and was entering his fifth-year option season worth $12.938M. ... Jordan Davis reached agreement on a 3-year, $78 million extension that includes $65M guaranteed and makes him the highest paid nose tackle in NFL history. Deal done by WIN Sports Group."

Massive and well-deserved for the 26-year-old. This is just the first of what could be many moves for the Eagles this offseason. Over the last few weeks, all of the attention has been on AJ Brown, who has been at the center of endless trade rumors. Davis was discussed as someone who could be in line for an extension because he had just one year left on his deal, but the buzz around Philadelphia has been Brown.

Clearly, the Eagles are working on multiple fronts right now, though. With this deal, the Eagles lock up a key defensive piece for years to come on a deal that shows that the franchise isn't messing around. Free agency will kick off on Monday.

If this is a sign of what's to come, there could be some fireworks coming for Philadelphia over the next few weeks.