Just-Released Pass Rusher Had One Of Best Seasons Under Eagles Vic Fangio

The blood-letting has begun in South Florida, where the Miami Dolphins released a player who could interest the Eagles. This is the time of year when teams will part ways with high-end salaried players who don’t figure into their future, and that’s what happened with pass-rusher Bradley Chubb.

The 2026 season would be Chubb’s second season removed from ACL surgery that cost him all of 2024. In his first year back from that surgery last season, he started all 17 games and finished with 8.5 sacks.

His release saves the Dolphins $7.3 million under the cap with a $23.8 dead-money hit. Miami needs to save money since they are over the cap, and that could lead to further releases, such as receiver Tyreek Hill.

There will likely be more players who could become available before the league’s new year starts on March 11, when free agency officially begins.

The Eagles have key players soaking up a lot of their cap space, including quarterback Jalen Hurts (31.9), receiver A.J. Brown ($23.3), and right tackle Lane Johnson ($20.2). They could also be targeting Jaelan Phillips to return in free agency.

Bradley Chubb Had Success Under Vic Fangio In Past

Nov 30, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) leaves the field following a game against the New Orleans Saints at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

Pro Football Focus guessed that Phillips may only get a one-year, $15 million contract this offseason in free agency to allow him to reset his value after previous injury-riddled seasons. That seems more like wishful thinking for the Eagles.

Chubb likely would not get that. He will turn 30 in June, and despite his production last season, he has just 48 sacks since being drafted fifth overall in 2018, though with an incredible 15 forced fumbles.

The Dolphins sent a first-round pick to the Denver Broncos at the 2022 trade deadline, among other things, to acquire Chubb in what was a blockbuster at the time. Chubb had two double-digit sacks seasons – his rookie year with the Broncos he had 12 and in 2023 he had 11 with six forced fumbles.

Vic Fangio was the defensive coordinator in Miami for that 2023 season in which Chubb shined. He was also Chubb's head coach in Denver from 2019 to 2021. After flirting with retirement, Fangio could be in his final season with the Eagles, so bringing in Chubb could make sense on a one-year deal.

Last year, the Eagles went the one-year free-agent route with pass rusher Azeez Ojulari, Josh Uche, and Ogbo Okoronkwo. A day after the season opener, they tried to fortify the outside by signing Za’Darius Smith. None of those deals worked out.

More NFL: Three Trade Scenarios For The Eagles If Maxx Crosby Becomes Available