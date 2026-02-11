Lane Johnson's Expected Return Shouldn't Negate Eagles Looking For O-Line Help

Just because all signs are pointing to the return of Lane Johnson doesn’t mean the Eagles won’t dip into the draft to find an offensive lineman. Maybe two. At least there seems to be some clarity about Johnson’s decision, even though he hasn’t come out and announced anything on social media.

First, there was a social media post showing him training. A good sign after a foot injury sidelined him for last season’s final eight games, including the playoff loss to the 49ers. Second, ESPN’s Adam Schefter went on a local radio station and said that he would be surprised if Johnson doesn’t return.

The jury is still out on the return of Landon Dickerson, but the belief is the 27-year-old will return as well despite an injury list as long as his arm. Even if Dickerson returns, this feels like a draft that will address the O-line, giving new offensive line coach Chris Kuper some players that may better fit the style of play the Eagles want to install under new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion.

There are several directions the Eagles could go in the draft, and with the NFL Scouting Combine set to begin at the end of the month, here are some options:

Could Eagles Tap Alabama Again In Draft?

FIRST ROUND

Kadyn Proctor. The big Alabama tackle, who is 6-6, 366 pounds, has big upside. Plus, the Eagles like players from ’Bama. Several mock drafts already have him as the Eagles’ first pick at 23 overall. Kuper and the new scheme, however, are likely to favor quick, agile linemen, so he may not fit the profile of what they want unless he gets with Jordan Davis and perhaps sheds a few pounds.

Caleb Lomu and Spencer Fano. They are lumped together because they both went to Utah and have similar traits the Eagles’ new coaches figure to be looking for, with both checking in at 6-6 and around 305-310 pounds. They are both athletic and capable of fitting in wide-zone and outside-zone schemes. Lomu did not allow a sack in 2025.

Gennings Dunker. He has been the player in my first two Eagles-only mock drafts that I have coming to Philly in the first round, with the belief that the Iowa product won’t be there for them in the second round when the Eagles pick at No. 54 overall. He has guard/tackle versatility, is quick and athletic at 6-5, 315 pounds, traits that should be very enticing for Mannion and Kuper.

SECOND ROUND

Max Iheanachor. The Nigerian product who went to Arizona State is just scratching the surface of his prodigious ability. He can move well for being 6-6, 325. He had a strong Senior Bowl, so his stock may have risen to first-round status.

Chase Bisontis. A 6-5, 315-pound guard who is a mauler in the run game, though his pass protection needs some polish.

THIRD ROUND

Monroe Freeling. Like Lomu, he could also be what the Eagles’ new coaches want in that he is 6-7, 315 pounds, and athletic. One scouting report says he would work best in a zone-heavy scheme that maximizes his movement skills in the run game with the lateral-type quickness to do well in protection. And he’s from the University of Georgia, and you know what that means for the Eagles.

J.C. Davis. He has extensive experience at left tackle, is 6-5, 335 pounds, and started 25 games for the national champion Indiana Hoosiers.

