Lions Are Too Banged-Up To Handle Eagles Right Now

Detroit arrived in Philadelphia with an injury report the size of War and Peace, while the Eagles' status report was as clean as a whistle.

John McMullen

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches a play against Washington Commanders during the first half at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md. on Sunday, November 9, 2025.
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches a play against Washington Commanders during the first half at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md. on Sunday, November 9, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
PHILADELPHIA - Playing thin has become a way of life for the Detroit Lions, who limped into Philadelphia for a long-awaited showdown with the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles.

The latest bad news on the injury front for the Lions (6-3) was the move to place star tight end Sam LaPorta on injured reserve with a back issue Saturday. That means the playmaker will miss at least four games.

Too Many Injuries?

Sam LaPorta
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) makes a catch against Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves (39) during the first half at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md. on Sunday, November 9, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Detroit had already ruled LaPorta out against the Eagles (7-2) on Friday, along with eight other players, including starting cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and D.J Reed, and Pro Bowl safety Kerby Joseph. Seven Lions players were listed as questionable, including starting offensive tackles Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker.

Conversely, the Eagles’ Week 11 injury report was clean as a whistle by Friday, with all 53 active players practicing and the expected return of starting center Cam Jurgens from a knee injury after missing two games.

If the much-maligned Eagles’ passing offense is ever going to get some confidence, this might be the week. 

Detroit is not only going to be down four of its five starters in the secondary, but the exigency of playing the high-powered Lions could demand more from an offense that is typically risk-averse.

That said, this isn’t the first rodeo for the Lions weathering injuries, as a team whose physical style of practicing certainly prepares them well, but also may do some harm because Detroit is seemingly always up against it more from an injury perspective than its opponents. 

To be fair the Lions also tend to persevere more often than not. With the exception of LaPorta none of these injuries are new for the Lions. For instance, Reed is actually on injured reserve in the midst of his 21-day practice window to return, Joseph has been out since Week 6, and Arnold has been in and out of the lineup.

Back on Oct. 22, the Lions were missing all four starters from their secondary, and held then-MVP candidate Baker Mayfield to 228 passing yards on 50 attempts in a dominating 24-9 win.

The next-man-up sentiment is a familiar one around the NFL, but also more of a self-help mantra. For old-school Saturday Night Live fans, picture Stuart Smalley and his “Daily Affirmations.”

At some point, talent wins out and that will be the at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night.

Eagles 30, Lions 23

